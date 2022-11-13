EOU vs. Southern Oregon football
Mounties' quarterback Andrew James looks for an opening during the football game against Southern Oregon on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Southern Oregon took home the win 42-14. Eastern next takes on Rocky Mountain at 12 p.m. on Oct. 8 in Billings, Montana. 

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer

ASHLAND — Despite finishing what will be considered a disappointing season, the Eastern Oregon University football team ended the year on top.

The Mountaineers defeated Southern Oregon on the road 21-14 on Saturday, Nov. 12, rallying from behind to secure the victory. Quarterback Andrew James highlighted a productive day for Eastern, throwing for nearly 300 yards and tallying three passing touchdowns.

