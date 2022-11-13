Mounties' quarterback Andrew James looks for an opening during the football game against Southern Oregon on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Southern Oregon took home the win 42-14. Eastern next takes on Rocky Mountain at 12 p.m. on Oct. 8 in Billings, Montana.
ASHLAND — Despite finishing what will be considered a disappointing season, the Eastern Oregon University football team ended the year on top.
The Mountaineers defeated Southern Oregon on the road 21-14 on Saturday, Nov. 12, rallying from behind to secure the victory. Quarterback Andrew James highlighted a productive day for Eastern, throwing for nearly 300 yards and tallying three passing touchdowns.
Southern Oregon started off in control, scoring quickly on its first drive of the game. Levi Durrell connected with Jackson Clemmer from 19 yards out to give the Raiders an early 7-0 advantage.
After an Eastern punt on the ensuing drive, Durrell rushed in from one yard out to double Southern Oregon’s lead at 14-0 midway through the first quarter. While it looked like Eastern’s chances were slipping away early, the Mountaineers did not allow a single point beyond the third drive of the game.
The second quarter was a major momentum swing for the Mountaineers, as James found his rhythm in the pocket. The junior completed to Blake Davis for 76 yards early in the second quarter to cut the lead to 14-7.
On the following drive, Josh Mendoza intercepted Durrell deep in Eastern’s own territory, saving a potential score. The Mountaineers capitalized, as James drove the team downfield and eventually connected with Jonah Blackham for an eight-yard touchdown to tie the game at 14-14.
Eastern and Southern would endure a 14-14 tie through halftime and into the fourth quarter, where one final score from the Mountaineers made all the difference. Early in the fourth quarter, James completed to Drew Reyes for a 29-yard touchdown to give Eastern a decisive 21-14 advantage.
The Mountaineers’ defense managed to hold off any late scores, including a fourth-and-goal stop at the team’s own two-yard line with just under three minutes remaining in the game. Zak Donato led the team with 10 tackles, including one tackle for loss. The Mountaineers forced two turnovers on the day and held the Raiders scoreless throughout the final three quarters.
James finished with 282 passing yards and three passing touchdowns, on top of 36 rushing yards. Anthony Peterso rushed for 64 yards, while Davis led the team in receiving with 101 yards and one touchdown.
The win concluded Eastern’s season with a 2-9 record, going 2-8 in conference play. After a slow start to the year, the Mountaineers gained victories in two out of the team’s final four games.
