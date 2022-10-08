BILLINGS, Mont. — Despite a strong early effort, the outcome remained the same as it has been all season for Eastern Oregon.
The Mountaineers lost on the road to Rocky Mountain College 28-6 on Saturday, Oct. 8, falling to 0-7 on the year.
Eastern played solid defense, holding Rocky Mountain to 154 yards through the air and 165 yards on the ground, but the team ultimately struggled to score points despite producing similar output on offense. The Mountaineers tallied 175 rushing yards, but failed to surpass over 100 passing yards.
Both teams were sloppy in the passing game, as Eastern’s defense came up with an impressive three interceptions on the day. However, Rocky Mountain intercepted Eastern five times in the game, which made it difficult to overcome a late deficit.
Eastern set the tone defensively, forcing a turnover on downs deep into their own territory on the game’s opening drive. Despite moving the ball into Rocky Mountain territory in the first quarter, Eastern was unable to score points and conceded a touchdown late in the period — Rocky Mountain’s Joseph Dwyer rushed from seven yards out to give the Bears a 7-0 lead.
After moving the ball well early in the second quarter, a 32-yard field goal by Eastern’s Ethan Cutler cut the deficit to 7-3 with 12:03 remaining in the second quarter. With the game still up for grabs, it was ultimately Rocky Mountain that came away with a crucial spark late in the first half. Wilcox scored on the ground once more for the Bears, this time from eight yards out, to give Rocky Mountain a 14-3 lead that would stand until halftime.
After a competitive first half, Eastern was unable to keep the contest close in the final two quarters. Redshirt-sophomore quarterback Tanner Sweek was intercepted midway through the third quarter — Rocky Mountain’s Jayden Fletcher returned the interception 24 yards to the house to give the Bears a commanding 20-3 advantage.
The Mountaineers pushed the ball deep into Rocky Mountain territory late in the third, but once again failed to find the end zone. Cutler converted a 35-yard field goal to cut the lead to 21-6 with three minutes remaining in the quarter. This would end up being Eastern’s final points of the game, as Rocky Mountain closed out the contest in the fourth quarter.
The Bears put the game on ice with a two-yard rushing touchdown from George Tribble, extending the lead to 28-6 with eight minutes left in the game. The Mountaineers were unable to make up any ground late in the matchup, as the team ultimately suffered defeat.
Cornerback Josh Mendoza put on a show for Eastern defensively, interpreting the ball three times throughout the loss.
Sweek finished the day 8-20 with 80 yards and four interceptions. Anthony Peterso was solid on the ground, rushing for 50 yards off 13 carries. Defensively, Solo Taylor led the way with 10 tackles on the day.
After another tough loss, Eastern will look to gain momentum next week in Kennewick, Washington. The Mountaineers will face Pacific Northwest Christian College in a scrimmage on Oct. 15, which will not affect the team’s record. Following the scrimmage, Eastern will host MSU-Northern at 1 p.m. on Oct. 22. The matchup will conclude a weekend of homecoming festivities on Eastern Oregon’s campus.
