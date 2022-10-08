EOU-Montana Tech.JPG

Eastern Oregon's Zak Donato (17), Josh Mendoza (23) and Brennen Hull (13) come off the field as Everett Willard (64) offers congratulations during the first half of the Mountaineers' 38-3 loss to Montana Tech on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Community Stadium.

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer

BILLINGS, Mont. — Despite a strong early effort, the outcome remained the same as it has been all season for Eastern Oregon.

The Mountaineers lost on the road to Rocky Mountain College 28-6 on Saturday, Oct. 8, falling to 0-7 on the year.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.