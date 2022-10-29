Eastern linebacker Solo Taylor chases down Saints' Slade Schuster during the football game against Carroll College at Community Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Carroll College turned things around in the fourth quarter to win the game 25-23. The Mountaineers take on College of Idaho at 1 p.m. on Sept. 24 in Caldwell, Idaho.
HELENA, Mont. — It was a bleak showing for the Mountaineers in a late October road matchup.
The Eastern Oregon University football team lost to Carroll 37-3, on Saturday, Oct. 9, struggling to accumulate offensive yardage throughout the matchup. The loss dropped Eastern’s record to 1-8 on the year and 1-7 in Frontier Conference play.
The Mountaineers struggled on offense, accumulating just 95 total yards on the day. Meanwhile, Carroll totaled 485 yards and found success through the air and on the ground. Eastern managed just 25 rushing yards, while Carroll totaled 176.
Both teams went back-and-forth in a scoreless draw early on, but the Saints eventually found their footing in a one-sided victory. Carroll cracked the tie with a six-yard rushing touchdown by Jack Prka with 4:04 remaining in the first quarter. Later in the quarter, the Saints took a 14-0 lead off a 12-yard rushing touchdown from Duncan Kraft.
As Eastern struggled on offense, Carroll managed to extend its lead in the second quarter. Spencer Berger added three points from a field goal and Matthew Burgess and Chris Akulschin both found the endzone before halftime. The Mountaineers headed into halftime trailing 30-0.
The Mountaineers managed to hold Carroll back offensively in the second half, but the deficit proved too much for a comeback. Akulschin scored on a 12-yard touchdown reception from Prka with 5:09 remaining in the third quarter, stretching the Saints’ lead to 37-0.
With just 13 second left in regulation, Eastern’s Ethan Cutler nailed a 37-yard field goal to avoid a shutout.
The loss is a brutal blow for Eastern, who is one week removed from the team’s first win of the year. Parker Robinson led the team in passing, going 3-7 with 44 yards. Robinson also served as the team’s top rusher, totaling 35 yards off 13 attempts.
Former La Grande High School standout Gabriel Shukle had a productive day on the defensive line, totaling a team-high 12 tackles and two tackles for loss. Hayden Brandon and Colby Preston each recorded two tackles for loss.
Coming off the defeat, Eastern will look to bounce back at home for senior day on Nov. 5. The Mountaineers are scheduled to host the College of Idaho at 1 p.m. at Community Stadium.
