EOU vs. Carroll College football
Eastern linebacker Solo Taylor chases down Saints' Slade Schuster during the football game against Carroll College at Community Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Carroll College turned things around in the fourth quarter to win the game 25-23. The Mountaineers take on College of Idaho at 1 p.m. on Sept. 24 in Caldwell, Idaho.

HELENA, Mont. — It was a bleak showing for the Mountaineers in a late October road matchup.

The Eastern Oregon University football team lost to Carroll 37-3, on Saturday, Oct. 9, struggling to accumulate offensive yardage throughout the matchup. The loss dropped Eastern’s record to 1-8 on the year and 1-7 in Frontier Conference play.

