EOU vs. Southern Oregon football
Buy Now

Mounties' Malachi Spurrier makes a run with the ball during the football game against Southern Oregon on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Southern Oregon took home the win 42-14. Eastern next takes on Rocky Mountain at 12 p.m. on Oct. 8 in Billings, Montana. 

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer

LA GRANDE — It was a difficult final home game for the Eastern Oregon football team.

The Mountaineers were defeated by the College of Idaho 41-7 on Saturday, Nov. 5, dropping to 1-9 on the season. Eastern’s offense struggled on the day, while the College of Idaho relied on a mix of rushing and passing to win handily.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.