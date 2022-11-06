Mounties' Malachi Spurrier makes a run with the ball during the football game against Southern Oregon on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Southern Oregon took home the win 42-14. Eastern next takes on Rocky Mountain at 12 p.m. on Oct. 8 in Billings, Montana.
LA GRANDE — It was a difficult final home game for the Eastern Oregon football team.
The Mountaineers were defeated by the College of Idaho 41-7 on Saturday, Nov. 5, dropping to 1-9 on the season. Eastern’s offense struggled on the day, while the College of Idaho relied on a mix of rushing and passing to win handily.
Eastern was stout on defense early in the game, forcing a turnover on downs in their own territory to keep the game level. However, the College of Idaho prevailed late in the first quarter, scoring on a two-yard rushing touchdown by Jon Schofield with 50 seconds remaining in the period.
A long drive midway through the second quarter saw the visiting Yotes double their lead, as Andy Peters connected with Brock Richardso from five yards out to take a 14-0 lead with 7:04 remaining in the first half. The Mountaineers went into halftime trailing by a manageable deficit of 14-0.
On the first drive of the third quarter, Eastern linebacker Solo Taylor provided a major spark with an interception returned all the way to the College of Idaho 10-yard line. However, a fumble by Parker Robinson two plays later allowed the Yotes to recover the turnover and return the ball 90 yards for a touchdown — the College of Idaho took a commanding 21-0 lead with 13:55 remaining in the third quarter.
Eastern managed its lone score of the game midway through the third quarter, as quarterback Andrew James found Andre Martinez for a 30-yard score that cut the lead to 21-7. The College of Idaho responded quickly, extending the lead to 28-7 off a two-yard run by Schofield.
Despite a spark early in the second half, Eastern saw the game slip away in the fourth quarter. The College of Idaho’s Ed Osterberger scored on a seven-yard rushing touchdown, followed by a five-yard passing touchdown from Ryan Hibbs to Will Janney. The Yotes built up an insurmountable 41-7 lead and held on to win the game on Eastern’s senior day.
James finished the day 3-14 with 75 yards and one passing touchdown — he also added 14 rushing yards. Anthony Peterso led Eastern with 41 net rushing yards, while Malachi Spurrie led the receiving corps with 45 yards off two catches.
Eastern’s Colby Preston led the team with 11 tackles on the day, while Dakota Hibbs recorded a team-high 1.5 tackles for loss.
Coming off the defeat, Eastern will face its final game of the season on the road next week. The Mountaineers will travel to Ashland to face off with Southern Oregon, with the opening kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m.
