College football: Former La Grande standout Andrew Peasley adjusting to new school, sets sights on NFL

LA GRANDE — The adjustment to the University of Wyoming has, to this point, been smooth for former Utah State quarterback Andrew Peasley.
The former La Grande High School standout transferred from Logan to Laramie in January, staying in the Mountain West Conference but moving to a school where he believes he will have a better chance to compete for time under center.
“It (came) down to I wanted the best opportunity to fight for a starting job and play football,” he said. “Wyoming is the spot for me.”
He also noted that any trepidation he felt on changing schools but staying in conference was quickly alleviated when he completed his six-hour move and joined the Cowboys.
“Football-wise it is good. Everyone was super welcoming,” he said. “Coming from another Mountain West school (made me) a little nervous, (but) everyone (is) taking care of me.”
The biggest adjustment to Wyoming for Peasley has been to its pro-style offense, one that differs from the spread that he was in not only at Utah State, but also at LHS. Part of acclimating to the offense has involved a lot of studying, including, he said, learning longer play calls and the different protection sets the offensive line is supposed to be in.
“Obviously, there is always room to improve in whatever offense you are in,” he said.
Peasley’s trademark at La Grande, and where he also found success when he was on the field in Logan, was largely in his mobility. While with the Aggies, he threw for 830 yards on 55% passing with seven touchdowns and five interceptions, and also rushed for 515 yards on 57 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
With Wyoming, he said he needs to improve his pocket presence, though he noted his ability to scramble and make plays with his feet will still be an option.
“There is a lot of variety. At the end of the day, we still have plays that allow me to make plays and do what I need to do when things aren’t perfect,” he said.
He answered in the affirmative when asked if that would mean plays with a quarterback rollout or a bootleg, but also said it would mean, too, being privy to when a play is breaking down.
“Just even drop back, pass, (and) everything is covered up, so gotta make something happen,” he said.
So far, it seems he is adapting well. He had a solid spring game for the Cowboys, completing 12 of 21 passes for 201 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, helping the Gold team to a 26-22 win.
He is also adapting to the culture, one that he said is positive not only within the team, but throughout Laramie and the state of Wyoming.
“Really, just overall, the state is all bought into one football team,” he said. “That is really special.”
And, he is healthy. Peasley missed the Aggies’ bowl game with a sprained right AC joint and has dealt with knee injuries in the past, including during his senior year at LHS. He said his knees are in good shape and his arm was cleared in February.
“I’ve gotten a lot of strength back,” he said.
As he approaches fall camp, which starts for Wyoming in a little more than a month, he said putting up consistent numbers and helping make the team better are his goals.
“My main goal is just to help everyone around me improve so we can win football games,” he said. “If my main goal was to be a starter, that could be a little selfish. My main goal is to help others and take the next step.”
The most important thing for Peasley as the team moves toward its season opener Aug. 27 at Illinois is being prepared.
“I’m excited. We get to go play a bigger school,” he said. “That is just an opportunity for Wyoming football to expose ourselves for greatness for the season.”
One other game he is looking forward to is on Oct. 22, when his former team, Utah State, comes to Laramie.
He said he still has many good friends on the Aggies, but that four quarters will be different.
“We won’t be friends for three hours during that game. It’ll be fun,” he said. “I’m sure there will be some trash talking going on. The fans will be into it. It’ll be a good time.”
Peasley has two years of eligibility remaining, and he feels that in Wyoming he is in a good spot to pursue the ultimate goal of every college player — reaching the NFL.
“One of the first things they told me was Wyoming has the most players in the NFL in the Mountain West,” he said. “You look at Josh Allen, Logan Wilson, Chad Muma — that is inspirational. Obviously, that is my goal in the end.”
Seeing those successes shows the La Grande native that “it’s been done, (and) I can do it, too.”
