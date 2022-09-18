Eastern's quarterback Carson Bohning looks for an opening while being chased down by Carroll College during the home game at Community Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Carroll College turned things around in the fourth quarter to win the game 25-23. The Mountaineers take on College of Idaho at 1 p.m. on Sept. 24 in Caldwell, Idaho.
LA GRANDE — A game-winning field goal made all the difference as the Mountaineers came up just two points shy of their first victory of the season.
The Eastern Oregon University football team lost a conference grudge match 25-23 to Carroll College on Saturday, Sept. 17, falling to 0-4 on the year. Despite leading by three points with just over six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Mountaineers ultimately lost by way of a field goal with 21 seconds left in the game.
Eastern started in control of the game, scoring a touchdown on their second offensive drive. Quarterback Carson Bohning led a strong possession, capped off by a three-yard quarterback run for six points. Eastern took a 7-0 lead with five minutes remaining in the first quarter.
Carroll kept close early on, evening the game early in the second quarter. The Saints capitalized off a 63-yard rushing touchdown from Matthew Burgess that leveled the score with 11:55 remaining in the first half. However, the Mountaineers made quick work in recapturing the lead. After Eastern recovered an onside kick attempt, Bohning connected with Malachi Spurrie for a 46-yard touchdown on the ensuing play — the Mountaineers took a 14-7 lead with 11:45 remaining in the half.
Late in the second half, both teams exchanged a pair of field goals as Eastern heeded into the locker rooms at halftime up 17-10.
The third quarter consisted of a scoreless gridlock, as Eastern held its seven-point lead into the fourth quarter. Early in the fourth, Carroll retook control of the game after a field goal and rushing touchdown from Jack Prka put the Saints up 20-17 with 8:06 remaining in the game.
When Eastern needed a spark, the team’s defense stepped up. With 6:08 left in the fourth quarter, Blaine Shaw recovered a fumble and returned the ball 62 yards for a touchdown. With a chance to convert the extra point and take a four-point lead, things went haywire for the Mountaineers — a failed kick attempt resulted in two points for Carroll as Spencer Berger returned the ball 92 yards to the house.
Carroll maintained possession with just over three minutes left in the game, as the home team looked to defend Community Stadium in La Grande. However, Prka led the Saints all the way down to the Eastern 16-yard line with just 21 seconds remaining. A 33-yard field goal from Carroll’s Liang Liedle put the Saints up 25-23 late in the game. With the ball at their own 29-yard line, the Mountaineers failed to move the ball on the final drive — Bohning threw three consecutive incompletions as time expired on a gut-wrenching loss for Eastern.
Bohning finished the game 20-43 with 275 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions — he also rushed for 18 yards and one touchdown. Eastern struggled running the ball, compiling just 15 total yards compared to 270 for Carroll. Spurrie had a strong day on the outside, catching five passes for 136 yards and a touchdown.
Solo Taylor led Eastern’s defensive charge, accumulating 14 total tackles. The Mountaineers combined for three total interceptions on the day, allowing just 113 passing yards.
The loss drops Eastern to 0-4 overall and 0-3 in conference play. Coming off the difficult defeat, the Mountaineers will travel to Caldwell, Idaho next week to face off with the College of Idaho — kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. Pacific Time.
