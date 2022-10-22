Mounties' Tanner Sweek fakes a hand off to Anthony Peterson during the football game against Southern Oregon on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Southern Oregon took home the win 42-14. Eastern next takes on Rocky Mountain at 12 p.m. on Oct. 8 in Billings, Montana.
LA GRANDE — The Mountaineers are back in the win column.
The Eastern Oregon University football team snapped a seven-game losing streak with an emphatic 37-0 victory over MSU-Northern in this weekend’s homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 22. The Mountaineers relied on a strong teamwide rushing performance and stout defensive effort to come up victorious on homecoming day.
Eastern’s duo of Auden Patterson and Parker Robinson pushed the tempo on the ground, accumulating nearly 200 yards between the two. Patterson rushed for 104 yards and one touchdown off 11 carries, while Roinson ran for 88 yards and one touchdown off seven carries.
The Mountaineers saw a strong group effort on defense, highlighted by three tackles for loss by Colby Preston. Moses McAninch led the team with two sacks, while Solo Taylor and Joey Gutierrez both forced a fumble. Eastern held MSU-Northern to just 28 yards of total offense and forced the visiting team to suffer negative 43 yards of rushing offense off 37 attempts.
The game started out slow, as both teams came up with nothing on their first two drives. Patterson broke the scoreless draw at the 4:28 mark in the first quarter, rushing in from 18 yards out.
Early in the second, Eastern capitalized on a forced fumble recovered by Gabriel Shukle deep in MSU-Northern territory. Just four plays later, Robinson completed a pass to Jonah Blackham from four yards out to double the Mountaineers’ lead to 14-0.
The Mountaineers stayed hot on offense in the second quarter, coming off yet another defensive hold. Carson Bohning completed to Malachi Spurrier from 12 yards out to give Eastern a three-possession advantage — the Mountaineers led 20-0 at the 9:34 mark of the second quarter.
Despite two interceptions from Bohning in the second quarter, Eastern’s defense held strong and limited any offensive challenges from the Lights in the first half. Just as time was winding down on the first half, Bohning got right with a 39-yard touchdown pass to Willie Camp for another Mountaineer touchdown. Eastern took a commanding 27-0 lead into halftime in front of the homecoming crowd.
The story in the second half was Eastern’s defense, which severely limited the visiting Lights. The Mountaineers held MSU-Northern scoreless, holding off any late comeback attempts. Ethan Cutler drilled a 23-yard field goal midway through the third, before Robinson put the icing on the cake with a 56-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter. Eastern held on to win 37-0, a strong first victory of the year after a tough start to the season.
Coming off the win, the Mountaineers will look to build on their momentum with a road trip to Helena, Montana on Oct. 29. Eastern will face off with Carroll at 1 p.m. The Mountaineers lost the first matchup of the season against the Saints 25-23.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.