Mounties' Tanner Sweek fakes a hand off to Anthony Peterson during the football game against Southern Oregon on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Southern Oregon took home the win 42-14. Eastern next takes on Rocky Mountain at 12 p.m. on Oct. 8 in Billings, Montana.
LA GRANDE — In the 2022 rendition of a statewide rivalry, the Mountaineers were left with the short end of the stick.
The Eastern Oregon University football team lost a home contest to Southern Oregon 42-14 on Saturday, Oct. 1. The loss dropped the team’s record to 0-6 overall and 0-5 in conference play.
Barring a spark of momentum in the third quarter, the Mountaineers were unable to keep the game within reach. Southern Oregon scored off a 39-yard fumble recovery just over four minutes into the game, but a low-scoring first quarter ended at 7-0 in favor of the visitors.
Early in the second quarter, the Raiders capitalized on a 43-yard passing touchdown from Blake Asciutto to Bryce Goggin. Two drives later, running back Gunner Yates broke loose on a 48-yard run to stretch Southern’s lead to 20-0 after a failed extra point. Just before the half, Yates caught a one-yard touchdown pass to give the Raiders a commanding 26-0 lead at the break.
Near the start of the third quarter, Eastern’s defense provided the team and fans in Community Stadium with a spark. Defensive back George Balowski recovered a blocked punt and returned the ball 21 yards to the house. Later in the third frame, Drew Reyes caught a 27-yard touchdown pass from Tanner Sweek to cut the lead to 26-14. At this point in the contest, it appeared that Eastern was within reach of victory.
With the game up for grabs, Yates put the Raiders in the win column with two more touchdown runs — he scored one from one touchdown from one yard out late in the third and one touchdown from five yards out early in the fourth. A forced safety from Southern Oregon put the game on ice, with the Raiders winning by a margin of 42-14.
Sweek finished the game 14-25 with 99 yards, throwing one touchdown. The redshirt-sophomore also led the Mountaineers with 39 net rushing yards and 63 total rushing yards gained. Solo Taylor led the defensive charge for Eastern, tallying eight total tackles.
Up next, Eastern will look to capture its first win of the season in a road contest at Rocky Mountain (4-1) on Oct. 8. Opening kickoff is slated for noon.
