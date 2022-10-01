EOU vs. Southern Oregon football
Mounties' Tanner Sweek fakes a hand off to Anthony Peterson during the football game against Southern Oregon on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Southern Oregon took home the win 42-14. Eastern next takes on Rocky Mountain at 12 p.m. on Oct. 8 in Billings, Montana. 

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer

LA GRANDE — In the 2022 rendition of a statewide rivalry, the Mountaineers were left with the short end of the stick.

The Eastern Oregon University football team lost a home contest to Southern Oregon 42-14 on Saturday, Oct. 1. The loss dropped the team’s record to 0-6 overall and 0-5 in conference play.

