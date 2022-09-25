Eastern's quarterback Carson Bohning looks for an opening while being chased down by Carroll College during the home game at Community Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Carroll College turned things around in the fourth quarter to win the game 25-23. The Mountaineers take on College of Idaho at 1 p.m. on Sept. 24 in Caldwell, Idaho.
CALDWELL, Idaho — Eastern Oregon’s fifth game of the season was one the team will be looking to forget.
In a rivalry matchup at the College of Idaho on Saturday, Sept. 24, the Eastern Oregon University football team lost a 41-0 blowout. The loss dropped the Mountaineers’ record to 0-5 overall and 0-4 in conference play.
Eastern kept the game close early on, as the game looked like a low-scoring affair in the early stages. The College of Idaho’s Andy Peters connected with John Kreps from 42 yards out to give the Yotes a 7-0 lead with 8:18 remaining in the first quarter.
While Eastern struggled offensively in the first half, the team’s defense held strong — the Mountaineers trailed just 14-0 at halftime after Allamar Alexander scored on a 10-yard run. The College of Idaho’s running back finished the day with three touchdown runs.
In the second half, the game opened up in favor of the College of Idaho. The Yotes scored on a rush and pass in both quarters, extending the lead to 41-0 by the final whistle.
Eastern had a slow offensive day, scratching 101 rushing yards and just 93 passing yards. The College of Idaho racked up 497 yards, while punting the ball just three times in the game.
Quarterbacks Carson Bohning and Andrew James split reps at quarterback for Eastern. Bohning went 7-22 with 51 yards and two interceptions, while James went 3-6 with 42 yards.
Coming off the loss, Eastern will look to regroup at home next week. The Mountaineers are set to host Southern Oregon, with the opening kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m.
