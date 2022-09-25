EOU vs. Carroll College football
Eastern's quarterback Carson Bohning looks for an opening while being chased down by Carroll College during the home game at Community Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Carroll College turned things around in the fourth quarter to win the game 25-23. The Mountaineers take on College of Idaho at 1 p.m. on Sept. 24 in Caldwell, Idaho.

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer

CALDWELL, Idaho — Eastern Oregon’s fifth game of the season was one the team will be looking to forget.

In a rivalry matchup at the College of Idaho on Saturday, Sept. 24, the Eastern Oregon University football team lost a 41-0 blowout. The loss dropped the Mountaineers’ record to 0-5 overall and 0-4 in conference play.

