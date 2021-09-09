Kai Quinn stays composed under pressure, connecting with Tyler Brown for a touchdown during Eastern's 35-28 victory over Montana Western on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Quinn threw for 283 passing yards and four touchdowns in the win.
LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University quarterback Kai Quinn and kicker/punter Jaiden Machuca were instrumental in last week’s win over Montana Western.
The duo were rewarded with the Frontier Conference’s Player of the Week awards. The Mountaineers posted a 35-28 win at Community Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 4.
EOU has now had a player win the conference weekly award two weeks in a row.
Quinn, the reigning Frontier Conference offensive player of the year, led an EOU offense that posted over 350 yards of total offense. Through the air, Quinn was crisp the whole game going 23-for–34 for 283 yards and four touchdowns. He shared the wealth as each of his four touchdown passes were to four different wideouts. Quinn also led the way on the ground for the Mountaineers with 44 yards rushing on 10 carries. His efforts helped him finish with 327 yards of total offense.
For Quinn, this is his first player of the week award for the 2021 season.
Machuca was key in the kicking game, totaling 559 yards between punting and kickoffs. In the punt game, Machuca booted the ball four times for a total of 179 yards. He averaged 44.8 yards per punt and had two land inside the 20-yard line to pin the Bulldogs. He had his longest punt go more than 50 yards at 58. On kickoffs, Machuca put up six kicks in the win for a total of 380 yards. He averaged 63.3 yards per kick and had only two of his six attempts for touchbacks. For Machuca, this is his first player of the week award for the year.
The Mountaineers have their first of two bye weeks this weekend. EOU will be back in action on Sept. 18 when the team travels to Montana to take on Carroll College.
