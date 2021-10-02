ASHLAND — The offensive woes continued for Eastern Oregon University this weekend.
The No. 18 Eastern football team dropped its second straight game, losing to rival Southern Oregon 24-3 on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. The loss drops the Mountaineers’ record to 3-2 on the season.
It was much of the same for the Mountaineers coming off a 24-7 loss to the College of Idaho, with the offense struggling to make much ground throughout the game.
Both teams failed to get any points on the board at all in the first half, taking a scoreless draw into halftime. Eastern’s defense made a huge goal-line stand late in the second quarter on three straight plays to force a turnover on downs and keep the Raiders off the board. Today’s game marked the second time this year that the Mountaineers brought a scoreless tie into halftime, the first of which came in a win over Carroll College.
Southern Oregon came out hot in the second half in front of its home crowd, coming up with a big third quarter. With Eastern unable to find the end zone, the 17 points from the Raiders in the third quarter proved detrimental.
Raiders running back Avery McCuaig scored the first points of the game off a 12-yard touchdown run with 8:26 remaining in the third quarter. After Eastern quarterback Kai Quinn threw an interception on the second play of the ensuing drive, Southern Oregon capitalized again. Quarterback Matt Struck found Christian Graney on a pass from seven yards out to extend the lead to 14-0 with 5:19 left in the third quarter. Southern kicker Cesar Ruiz added a field goal late in the quarter to give the Raiders a 17-0 lead heading into the final frame.
Early in the fourth quarter, Eastern gained some solid momentum with a drive that ended deep in Southern’s territory. Zachary Cahill converted a 24-yard field goal to cut the lead to 17-3. When it looked like the Mountaineers were making progress, the Raiders stifled any comeback hopes with a 95-yard kickoff returned for a touchdown by Shane McLaughlin. The big score extended Southern’s lead to 24-3 and took the air out of the Eastern sideline.
The Raiders held off any late comeback from the Mountaineers as time winded down in the fourth quarter, running away with a 24-3 win.
Overall, Quinn did what he could in the pocket during a lackluster offensive performance by the Mountaineers. He threw for 233 yards and was intercepted twice, while adding 44 positive rushing yards. Eastern struggled to run the ball effectively behind 14 net yards from Jordan Eggers on seven carries. Eastern has now scored 20 points in its last three games as it endures a major road bump in the middle of the season.
Coming off the team’s second straight loss, the Mountaineers will look to get back in the win column at home against Rocky Mountain College on Oct. 9. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Community Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.