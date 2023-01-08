LA GRANDE — The Mountaineers were a well-oiled machine in this weekend’s double header.
The Eastern Oregon University men’s basketball team cruised past Northwest and Evergreen State on Friday, Jan. 6 and Jan 7, improving to 11-4 on the year and 8-1 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play. The Mountaineers are currently second in the conference standings, just one game back of the College of Idaho.
Game 1: Eastern Oregon 83, Northwest 62
The Mountaineers played stout defense in Friday’s victory, holding Northwest to 9-27 from the field in the first half and 13-27 in the second half. The home team meanwhile went 15-33 in the first half and a scorching 19-28 in the final 20 minutes of regulation.
After a back-and-forth start to the game, Eastern Oregon began to pull away in the final 10 minutes of the first half. It was a balanced offensive effort for the Mountaineers, as Phil Malatare, Emmit Taylor III and Solomon McGinnis each scored eight points. Ismael Valdez dominated the boards early on, tallying a team-high five rebounds. Eastern Oregon began to extend its lead late in the first frame, going into halftime leading 37-24.
Malatare, Preston Chandler and Malachi Afework led the way in the second half, as Eastern Oregon outscored Northwest 46-38 to cruise to a comfortable victory. Malatare added 12 points to finish with 20 on the night, while Chandler and Afework each scored nine points in the second half.
Points in the paint was a huge difference maker for Eastern Oregon, as the home team held a 38-14 advantage in the win. Valdez anchored the paint, finishing with seven rebounds and nine assists.
Game 2: Eastern Oregon 118, Evergreen State 68
In Eastern Oregon’s second consecutive home game of the weekend, the Mountaineers built an early lead and never looked back.
The Mountaineers pulled away to lead 19-9 with 12:26 left in the first half, later extending the lead to 52-39 at halftime. Malatare put in another strong early showing, scoring 13 points along with 11 points for Taylor III. Eastern Oregon shot 18-33 from the field in the first half, compared to 15-34 for the visiting Geoducks.
Eastern Oregon ran away with the win in the second half, blowing out Evergreen State in a lopsided 20 minutes of basketball. The Mountaineers hit eight three-pointers and took a 66-29 advantage in the second half.
Adam Orr exploded offensively for Eastern Oregon, scoring 22 of his game-high 31 points in the second half.
The Mountaineers all saw solid stat lines, as Malatare finished with 20 points, six rebounds and three assists. Afework tallied 16 points and eight rebounds, while Slade Dill put up an impressive double-double — the freshman finished with 10 points and a game-high 17 rebounds.
Coming off the wins, Eastern Oregon will hit the road to the west side of the state for back-to-back conference slates. The Mountaineers will face Corban at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 13 and Bushnell at 5 p.m.
