CALDWELL, Idaho — The Eastern Oregon University men’s basketball team ended the Taco Bell Shootout in the win column.
Following a day one loss to Madonna, the Mountaineers defeated Providence 71-62 on day two of the Taco Bell Shootout on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Caldwell, Idaho. Despite trailing at halftime, a strong showing in the second half hoisted Eastern Oregon to victory.
Point guard Phil Malatare led the way for Eastern Oregon, tallying 18 points and 10 rebounds on the day. The victory for the Mountaineers improved the team’s record to 3-3 on the year.
Eastern Oregon shot 13-34 from the field in the first half, falling behind 34-33. Emmit Taylor III led the way with 11 points in the first half off 3-4 shooting from three-point range.
In the second half, Malatare led the way with 10 points, while Preston Chandler was a menace on the boards with seven rebounds — he finished with six points and 10 rebounds on the day.
The Mountaineers heavily out rebounded Providence, holding a 52-31 advantage on the boards. Eastern Oregon capitalized off 21 second-chance points, a major difference-maker in the Mountaineers outsourcing Providence 38-28 in the second half. The game was neck-and-neck for most of the second half, until Eastern Oregon took an advantage with roughly five minutes left and never looked back — the Mountaineers pulled away to win 71-62.
The victory marks the final non-conference matchup of the season for Eastern Oregon, barring two exhibitions against Division I opponents. Up next, the Mountaineers are scheduled to host Oregon Tech in La Grande on Dec. 2 — the matchup marks the opening game of Cascade Collegiate Conference play for both teams. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.