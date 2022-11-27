CALDWELL, Idaho — The Eastern Oregon University men’s basketball team ended the Taco Bell Shootout in the win column.

Following a day one loss to Madonna, the Mountaineers defeated Providence 71-62 on day two of the Taco Bell Shootout on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Caldwell, Idaho. Despite trailing at halftime, a strong showing in the second half hoisted Eastern Oregon to victory.

