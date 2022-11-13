Eastern Oregon University's Phillip Malatare (0) goes for a basket during the second half of the match against Montana Western University at Quinn Coliseum, La Grande, on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Eastern walked away with a narrow 67-61 victory in its home opener.
DILLON, Mont. — It was a difficult weekend for the Eastern Oregon University men’s basketball team, dropping two straight matchups at the Montana Western Classic in Dillon, Montana.
The Mountaineers lost 70-61 to No. 23 Montana Tech on Friday, Nov. 11, followed by a 73-53 loss to Montana Western on Nov. 12. The losses dropped Eastern’s record to 1-2 on the season.
Game 1: Montana Tech 70, Eastern Oregon 61
In game one, Eastern Oregon was outperformed in most of the major stat categories. The Mountaineers shot just 33.8% from the field and struggled mightily from three-point range, going 4-23 from beyond the arc. Montana Tech out rebounded Eastern Oregon 47-30 and held a 13-7 advantage in second-chance points.
Even so, the Mountaineers trailed just 34-32 at halftime after Emmit Taylor led the way with 12 points in the first 20 minutes.
The second half snuck away from Eastern Oregon, as the team went 0-8 from three-point range. Montana Tech’s Asa Williams scored 12 points in the second half, helping the Orediggers outscore Eastern Oregon 36-29.
A late rally saw the Mountaineers nearly take control of the game, as a basket by Phil Malatare with just under two minutes to go cut the lead to 62-60. Montana Tech went on to embark on a 8-1 run, sealing the game in the final frames.
Solomon McGinnis, leading the way with 10 points in the second half, recorded a team-high 17 points and seven rebounds on the day. Malatare recorded 14 points, six rebounds and three assists in the loss.
Game 2: Montana Western 73, Eastern Oregon 53
In the second game of the Montana Western Classic, Eastern Oregon found itself outplayed in the second half by the tournament’s host team.
The Mountaineers held their own in the first half trailing just 31-27 after the first 20 minutes. Malatare led the way early, scoring 11 points and adding three rebounds and two assists. Malachi Afework, Taylor and McGinnis each scored five in the first half.
Despite 14 points in the second half from Afework, Montana Western pulled away and outscored Eastern Oregon 42-26. Jamal Stephenson scored 11 key points in the second half for Montana Western, as Eastern saw its chances slip away.
Afework led the Mountaineers with 19 points on the day, while Malatare finished with 16 points, four rebounds and two assists.
Coming off the losses, Eastern Oregon will look to bounce back during its challenging stretch of non-conference games to start the season. The Mountaineers will travel to McMinnville to face Linfield, with the opening tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m. on Nov. 15.
