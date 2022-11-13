eou vs montana western (13 of 16).jpg
Eastern Oregon University's Phillip Malatare (0) goes for a basket during the second half of the match against Montana Western University at Quinn Coliseum, La Grande, on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Eastern walked away with a narrow 67-61 victory in its home opener.

DILLON, Mont. — It was a difficult weekend for the Eastern Oregon University men’s basketball team, dropping two straight matchups at the Montana Western Classic in Dillon, Montana.

The Mountaineers lost 70-61 to No. 23 Montana Tech on Friday, Nov. 11, followed by a 73-53 loss to Montana Western on Nov. 12. The losses dropped Eastern’s record to 1-2 on the season.

