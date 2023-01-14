SALEM — The Eastern Oregon University men’s basketball team lost a close conference matchup in its most recent contest.
While the Mountaineers kept it close in the first half, Corban ultimately pulled away in the second half to win 67-53 on Friday, Jan. 13. The loss dropped the team’s record to 11-5 overall and 8-2 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.
Phil Malatare led the charge in the first half for Eastern Oregon, leading the team with 11 points and seven rebounds. James Carlson was tough to stop for Corban, scoring 11 points as well. In a back-and-forth affair, the Mountaineers went into halftime trailing 29-28. Eastern Oregon shot 12-24 from the field and out rebounded Corban 16-13.
Corban flipped the switch in the second half, outscoring Eastern Oregon 38-25 in the last 20 minutes of game play. Mateo Escheik scored 11 points for Corban, helping the home team pull away to a 14-point victory. Eastern Oregon struggled from the field in the second half, going 11-36 as a team.
Malatare finished with a double-double recording 17 points and 10 rebounds. Malachie Afework totaled 14 points and Chandler Preston scored 11.
Coming off the loss, Eastern Oregon will look to bounce back at Bushnell on Jan. 14. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m.
