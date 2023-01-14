SALEM — The Eastern Oregon University men’s basketball team lost a close conference matchup in its most recent contest.

While the Mountaineers kept it close in the first half, Corban ultimately pulled away in the second half to win 67-53 on Friday, Jan. 13. The loss dropped the team’s record to 11-5 overall and 8-2 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.