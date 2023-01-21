ASHLAND — Despite a strong scoring night from guard Phil Malatare, the Eastern Oregon University men’s basketball team was outmatched on the road at Southern Oregon.

The Mountaineers fell 88-63 on Friday, Jan. 20, starting off the weekend double header with a loss. The game dropped Eastern Oregon’s record to 12-6 on the year and 9-3 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.