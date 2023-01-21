ASHLAND — Despite a strong scoring night from guard Phil Malatare, the Eastern Oregon University men’s basketball team was outmatched on the road at Southern Oregon.
The Mountaineers fell 88-63 on Friday, Jan. 20, starting off the weekend double header with a loss. The game dropped Eastern Oregon’s record to 12-6 on the year and 9-3 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.
Eastern Oregon struggled shooting in the first half, going 10-31 (32.3%) from the field. Southern Oregon went 15-36 and outrebounded the Mountaineers 22-18 to build up a 39-27 lead at halftime. Eastern Oregon also struggled from three-point range, going 2-12. The Mountaineers kept the game close through the first 10 minutes, leading 13-12 — however, the lead slipped away as the Raiders took control of the remainder of the game.
In the second half, Eastern Oregon improved its shooting to 14-34 (41.2%) from the field. Southern Oregon also heated up, going 18-35 (51.4%) from the field. The Raiders saw a well-rounded offensive effort, as four players finished in double figures — Josh Meyer led the way with 15 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. The Mountaineers were ultimately outscored 49-36 in the second half, losing the game by 25 points.
Malatare had a solid night, recording 25 points and five rebounds off 11-17 shooting from the field. No other player eclipsed double-figure scoring, as Eastern Oregon finished 24-65 (36.9%) from the field. The Mountaineers held their own on the boards, as each team tallied 41 total rebounds.
Coming off the loss, Eastern Oregon will look to bounce back in the second game of a weekend double header. The Mountaineers are slated to travel to Klamath Falls to face Oregon Tech at 5 p.m. on Jan. 21.
