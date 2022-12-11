LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University men’s basketball team came close to an upset against the No. 4 team in the NAIA standings, but ultimately fell short to the College of Idaho.
The Mountaineers lost 70-58 on Friday, Dec. 9, dropping to 5-4 overall and 2-1 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play. Eastern Oregon cut the deficit to just four points with about a minute remaining, but the Yotes ultimately pulled away victorious.
The College of Idaho gained a sizable lead in the first half, heading into the locker rooms leading 38-22 at the break. Ismael Valdez had a solid first half for the Mountaineers, scoring six points and adding two rebounds and two blocks. Jake O’Neil was tough to stop for the Yotes, helping the team build up its lead with nine first-half points.
In the second half, Phil Malatare powered the Mountaineers back into contention after trailing by double digits at halftime. Malatare scored 14 points and totaled three assists in the second half, en route to a game-high 18 points.
Eastern Oregon, in front of its home crowd in a rivalry matchup, cut the lead to four points with 1:117 remaining in regulation. However, the College of Idaho responded with a 10-2 run to close out the game and win 70-58.
Valdez finished with 10 points and five rebounds, while Chandler Preston recorded nine points and five rebounds. Eastern Oregon struggled from long range in the loss, shooting 5-18 from three-point range. The College of Idaho held a steady 38-26 advantage in rebounding.
Coming off the loss, Eastern Oregon will have a week off before hosting back-to-back conference matchups at home next weekend. The Mountaineers are scheduled to host Warner Pacific at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 16 and Multnomah at 5 p.m. on Dec. 17.
