LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University men’s basketball team came close to an upset against the No. 4 team in the NAIA standings, but ultimately fell short to the College of Idaho.

The Mountaineers lost 70-58 on Friday, Dec. 9, dropping to 5-4 overall and 2-1 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play. Eastern Oregon cut the deficit to just four points with about a minute remaining, but the Yotes ultimately pulled away victorious.

