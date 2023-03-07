EOU vs. Southern Oregon semifinals
Mountaineers' Phillip Malatare takes the ball up court while Southern Oregon's Tez Allen closes in during the home game in Quinn Coliseum against Southern Oregon on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Eastern Oregon University advanced in the semifinals with a 78-68 victory over Southern Oregon. 

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer

BUTTE, Mont. — After a hard-fought season, the Mountaineers’ 2022-23 campaign came to a close in the NAIA first round.

Eastern Oregon, the Cramer Quadrant No. 12 seed, lost its matchup against five-seed Thomas More (Kentucky) 66-44 on Tuesday, March 7. In the program’s first NAIA tournament appearance since 2017, the Mountaineers struggled in the first half in a double-digit loss.

