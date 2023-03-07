Mountaineers' Phillip Malatare takes the ball up court while Southern Oregon's Tez Allen closes in during the home game in Quinn Coliseum against Southern Oregon on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Eastern Oregon University advanced in the semifinals with a 78-68 victory over Southern Oregon.
BUTTE, Mont. — After a hard-fought season, the Mountaineers’ 2022-23 campaign came to a close in the NAIA first round.
Eastern Oregon, the Cramer Quadrant No. 12 seed, lost its matchup against five-seed Thomas More (Kentucky) 66-44 on Tuesday, March 7. In the program’s first NAIA tournament appearance since 2017, the Mountaineers struggled in the first half in a double-digit loss.
The Mountaineers kept things close in the early stages, trailing just 6-5 through the first five minutes. Thomas More responded with a 22-4 run to build up a 28-9 lead with just under five minutes left in the first half. Eastern Oregon struggled to score baskets in the first 20 minutes, putting up just 12 points to Thomas More’s 34.
The major first-half deficit proved costly, despite a valiant effort in the second half. The Mountaineers shot 5-31 (16.1%) from the field and 2-10 (20%) from three-point range in the first half. On the other side, Thomas More went 13-31 (41.9%) from the field and 4-8 (50%) from long range.
Despite ramping up the offensive effort in the second half, the Mountaineers struggled to limit Thomas More’s scoring to cut into the lead. Both teams battled out a 32-32 second half, behind a much-improved 14-40 (35%) shooting clip from Eastern Oregon. A late run cut the deficit to 13, but the Mountaineers could not recover any more ground and ultimately lost 66-44.
Malachi Afework led the way in scoring for Eastern Oregon, totaling eight points. Phil Malatare, AJ Huddleston, Preston Chandler, Emmit Taylor III and Justin Jeske each scored six points in the loss. Malatare and Ismael Valdez led the team with seven rebounds each.
The Mountaineers concluded the season with a 21-11 overall record and finished 16-6 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.