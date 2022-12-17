LA GRANDE — The Mountaineers men’s basketball team had a productive weekend of conference play.
The Eastern Oregon University men’s team defeated Warner Pacific and Multnomah on back-to-back days on the weekend of Saturday, Dec. 17. The victories improved the team’s record to 7-4 on the year and 4-1 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.
Eastern Oregon 103, Warner Pacific 83
The Mountaineers earned a hard-fought conference victory on Dec. 16, relying on a huge first half to win 102-83.
Eastern Oregon built up a 54-37 advantage after the first 20 minutes, shooting 18-32 from the field. Emmit Taylor III, who led Eastern Oregon with 27 points, scored 15 in the first half as the Mountaineers built an early lead. Alongside 12 points from Phillip Malatare, the Mountaineers dominated the first half of the game — Malatare finished with 18 points and six rebounds.
Warner Pacific kept things close in the second half, as Eastern Oregon held a narrow 48-46 advantage in a high-scoring affair. The Mountaineers managed to hold on to a 102-83 victory, behind 12 more points in the second half by Taylor III.
Four Mountaineers finished in double figures, as Malachi Afework and Solomon McGinnis each scored 13 points. Malatare and Ismael Valdez each tallied a team-high six rebounds, while Valdez also led the team with four assists.
Eastern Oregon was scorching in the second half, shooting 19-30 from the field. The Mountaineers held a 48-30 advantage in points in the paint and capitalized off 13 second-chance points. Head coach Chris Kemp was able to open the bench, as 11 players saw the court and totaled 57 bench points.
Eastern Oregon 101, Multnomah 78
In Eastern Oregon’s second game of the weekend, the Mountaineers built a steady early lead and never looked back. The Mountaineers ran away with a 101-78 victory over Multnomah, sweeping the weekend slate.
Three-pointers were crucial in the first half, as the Mountaineers converted eight out of 17 attempts. Eastern Oregon benefited from 20 bench points in the first half, as a well-rounded team effort pushed the team to a 48-35 advantage at halftime.
The Mountaineers built up a huge lead in the second half, leading by over 30 points for a significant portion of the game. Eastern Oregon extended its lead to 95-59, before Multnomah made a late push to cut the lead to 23.
Eastern Oregon shot 41-82 on the day, while going 14-31 from three-point range.
Malatare led the way with 21 points and eight rebounds, while Preston Chandler finished with 16 points and five rebounds. Taylor III (14), McGinnis (12) and Afework (10) all scored in double-digits.
Coming off the conference victories, Eastern Oregon will now shift gears to a challenging opponent. The Mountaineers will travel to Spokane, Washington on Dec. 28 to face Gonzaga in an exhibition. Eastern Oregon is scheduled to tip off against the NCAA’s 15th-ranked team in the country at 2 p.m.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.