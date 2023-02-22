LA GRANDE — The Mountaineers are on to the next round, by the skin of their own teeth.
It took overtime for the Eastern Oregon University men’s basketball team to win its Cascade Collegiate Conference quarterfinal matchup, but a win is a win. The Mountaineer won a neck-and-neck thriller over Oregon Tech on Tuesday, Feb. 22, winning 82-76.
The entire game was close, as neither team led by more than single digits at any point. Oregon Tech led by as much as five midway through the first half and eventually took a 38-37 lead over Eastern Oregon into halftime.
From the tip-off, Phil Malatare was in his bag offensively. The guard totaled 15 points and five rebounds in the first half, shooting 7-14 from the field. Oregon Tech’s Joey Potts helped the Owls take a narrow lead into the half, totaling 10 points in the first 20 minutes. It was a high-octane offensive effort by both teams, highlighted by a 15-30 (50%) shooting clip from the field by the Mountaineers in the first half.
In the second half, both teams stepped up their defensive efforts — the total team shooting dropped to below 40% for both teams in the final 20 minutes. Adam Orr scored nine for the Mountaineers, while Malatare added eight more. Slade Dill helped the rebounding efforts, tallying seven boards in the second half.
The final minutes of regulation went back-and-forth, as the win was up for grabs for both teams. The game remained tied at 64-64 from the 3:30 mark to just 27 seconds remaining, before Orr hit a clutch three-pointer to give the home team a late lead. On the ensuing possession, Oregon Tech’s Keegan Shivers responded with a three of his own, tying the game at 67-67 with just eight seconds remaining. Malatare missed a last-second jumper, sending the game to overtime.
The Mountaineers played efficiently in the overtime period, shooting 3-5 from the field and converting seven out of 10 free-throw attempts. Preston Chandler was clutch with six points, helping Eastern Oregon take a 15-9 advantage in the frame. The Mountaineers converted their free-throws down the stretch and limited any late comeback attempts from the Owls, resulting in an 82-76 victory.
Malatare led all scorers with 26 points, while also tallying nine rebounds. The Mountaineers finished 31-68 (45.6%) from the field and 8-19 (42.1%) from three-point range.
The win keeps Eastern Oregon’s Cascade Collegiate Conference hopes alive, advancing the team to the semifinals. The Mountaineers will now shift their attention to a semifinal matchup at home against Southern Oregon, which is scheduled for Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m.
