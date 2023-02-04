PORTLAND — In a game of precision, Eastern Oregon’s latest victory came in the final second.
A game-winning buzzer-beater from Phil Malatare gave the Mountaineers men’s basketball team a 72-71 win on the road at Multnomah on Friday, Feb. 3. The win improved Eastern Oregon’s record to 15-7 on the year and 12-4 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.
The matchup was neck-and-neck for the full 40 minutes, as seen in the first half. Multnomah took a quick 5-0 lead, but Eastern Oregon battled back after trailing for most of the first half.
Adam Orr led the way with 14 points in the first half, with the Mountaineers heading into halftime down 39-38. Malatare and Malachi Afework each scored 10 points in a competitive first 20 minutes of action.
Malatare scored 13 more points in the second half, en route to a game-high 23 points on the night. Despite the strong performance, the game came down to one final jump shot.
Eastern Oregon took a narrow 70-69 lead with 2:26 remaining in regulation, as Solomon McGinnis scored a layup in the paint. Both teams went back and forth, until a layup by Multnomah’s Zach Richardson put the Mountaineers down 71-70.
On the ensuing possession, McGinnis turned the ball over with just eight seconds remaining. This put Eastern Oregon in a difficult situation, but Richardson missed both free throws for Multnomah to give the Mountaineers one last shot at the win. WIth time winding down, Malatare converted a jump shot at the buzzer to stun the home crowd and give Eastern Oregon a much-needed conference win.
Maltare and Orr each finished with 23 points, while Quentin Jones also scored 23 for Multnomah. Malatare, McGinnis and Slade Dill all tallied seven rebounds each.
The Mountaineers held a decisive 52-40 advantage in rebounds, while scoring 24 points in the pain. Eastern Oregon trailed by as much as nine points in the contest, but ultimately fought until the final buzzer to come away victorious.
Coming off the win, the Mountaineers are scheduled to face Warner Pacific in Portland on Feb. 4. Tip-off is slated for 5 p.m.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.