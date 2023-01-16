EUGENE — The Mountaineers men’s basketball team ended the weekend in the win column.

Behind a strong offensive showing from guard Phil Malatare, the Eastern Oregon University men’s hoops team defeated Bushnell on the road 75-70 on Saturday, Jan. 14. The win improved the Mountaineers’ record to 12-5 overall and 9-2 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.

