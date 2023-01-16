EUGENE — The Mountaineers men’s basketball team ended the weekend in the win column.
Behind a strong offensive showing from guard Phil Malatare, the Eastern Oregon University men’s hoops team defeated Bushnell on the road 75-70 on Saturday, Jan. 14. The win improved the Mountaineers’ record to 12-5 overall and 9-2 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.
The first half was neck-and-neck between the two teams, as Malatare found a rhythm early — the guard scored 14 first half points en route to a game-high 23 points. The Mountaineers nearly pushed the lead to double digits near the end of the first half, but the Beacons fought back to cut Eastern Oregon’s lead to 36-35 at halftime.
Slade Dill recorded seven first-half rebounds as Eastern Oregon took a 24-12 advantage on the boards in the first 20 minutes. The Mountaineers shot 15-36 from the field in the first half and went 3-11 from three-point range.
Eastern Oregon struggled from three in the second half, going 1-10. However, the Mountaineers attacked the basket all evening and finished with a 42-22 advantage in points in the paint.
Malatare and Adam Orr each scored nine points in the second half, as Eastern Oregon held its advantage throughout the final 20 minutes. The team shot 14-26 from the field in the second half and went on to defeat Bushnell 75-70.
Coming off the victory, Eastern Oregon is slated for another conference road trip next weekend. The Mountaineers are scheduled to face Southern Oregon in Ashland at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 20 and travel to Klamath Falls on Jan. 21 to face Oregon Tech at 5 p.m.
