KLAMATH FALLS — A huge second half made all the difference for the Eastern Oregon University men’s basketball team this Saturday.
The Mountaineers defeated Oregon Tech on the road 87-72, improving to 13-6 on the year and 10-3 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play. The win marks the first time Eastern Oregon has defeated Oregon Tech on the road since December of 2012.
The first half was neck-and-neck, as the Mountaineers took a narrow 37-33 lead into halftime. Phil Malatare led the way with 11 points, en route to a team-high 21 points on the night.
Malachi Afework added nine points in the first half as Eastern Oregon shot 15-28 from the field as a team. The Mountaineers shot 4-8 from three-point range despite being outrebounded 14-13, taking a slight lead into the locker rooms at the half.
Eastern Oregon stepped it up in the second half, exploding for 50 points — Oregon Tech scored 39 as the visiting team cruised to a double-digit victory.
The Mountaineers shot 18-30 from the field in the second half, converting nine out of 11 attempts at the free-throw line. Malatare and Preston Chandler each scored 10 points in the second frame, while Afework and Emmit Taylor III each scored nine. Five Mountaineers finished in double figures in a productive end to the weekend double header.
The victory concluded a four-game road swing, where Eastern Oregon went 2-2. Up next, the Mountaineers are scheduled to host Walla Walla at home at 2 p.m. on Jan. 27.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.