LEWISTON, Idaho — The Eastern Oregon University men’s basketball team opened its weekend with a solid conference victory.
The Mountaineers defeated Lewis-Clark State 79-73 on the road on Friday, Dec. 31, behind strong scoring nights from Phil Malatare and Emmit Taylor III. The win improved Eastern Oregon’s record to 8-4 overall and 5-1 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.
It was a rough start for Eastern Oregon, as Lewis-Clark State jumped out to an 8-0 lead to open the game. The Mountaineers responded with a run of their own and tied the game at 10-10 at the 12:01 mark in the first half. The entirety of the first frame was neck-and-neck, as both teams went into halftime with 32 points. Taylor III led the way in the first half, scoring 13 points off 5-9 shooting from the field and a 3-6 clip from three-point range — the guard finished with 19 points on the night.
Malatare stole the show in the second half, scoring 18 of his 20 points — he shot 5-9 from the field and 8-8 from the free-throw line. Midway through the second half the Mountaineers built up a sizable lead, building their advantage to upwards of 14 points. Lewis-Clark State put together a late rally to cut Eastern Oregon’s lead to 76-71 with 11 seconds remaining. The Mountaineers held on to win 79-73, as the team hit several free throws to close out the game.
Malatare led Eastern Oregon in scoring with 20 points, while his five rebounds and four assists were also team highs. The Mountaineers shot 28-54 from the field in the win and benefited from 25 points off turnovers.
Coming off the win, Eastern Oregon will travel to College Place, Washington to face Walla Walla on New Years Eve. Tip-off is slated for 9 p.m.
