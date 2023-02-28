EOU vs. Southern Oregon semifinals
Mountaineers' Phillip Malatare takes the ball up court while Southern Oregon's Tez Allen closes in during the home game in Quinn Coliseum against Southern Oregon on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Eastern Oregon University advanced in the semifinals with a 78-68 victory over Southern Oregon. 

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer

CALDWELL, Idaho — After a strong run in the Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament, Eastern Oregon’s run for a championship came up just short.

The Mountaineers men’s basketball team was defeated in the conference championship 87-56 by the College of Idaho on Monday, Feb. 27. Eastern Oregon hung close in the first half, but the Yotes ultimately pulled away with a big second half.

