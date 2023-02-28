Mountaineers' Phillip Malatare takes the ball up court while Southern Oregon's Tez Allen closes in during the home game in Quinn Coliseum against Southern Oregon on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Eastern Oregon University advanced in the semifinals with a 78-68 victory over Southern Oregon.
CALDWELL, Idaho — After a strong run in the Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament, Eastern Oregon’s run for a championship came up just short.
The Mountaineers men’s basketball team was defeated in the conference championship 87-56 by the College of Idaho on Monday, Feb. 27. Eastern Oregon hung close in the first half, but the Yotes ultimately pulled away with a big second half.
The game went back-and-forth early, but Eastern Oregon never held a lead past the 15:58 mark of the first half. Fighting to remain in contention, Emmit Taylor III and Phil Malatare both had strong first halves for the Mountaineers. Taylor III totaled 10 points and Malatare tallied nine points and three rebounds.
The Mountaineers shot 9-20 (45%) from the field in the first half and saw six players score points in the first twenty minutes. A well-rounded offensive effort by the Yotes led to Eastern Oregon going into halftime down 41-30.
The second half was a struggle for Eastern Oregon, which saw its shooting percentage as a team drop to 10-27 (37%) in the second half. Adam Orr was the team’s top scorer with six points in the second half, while Johnny Radford scored 12 for the College of Idaho. The Yotes were scorching in the second half, going 17-32 (53.1%) and making it difficult for the Mountaineers to keep things close. Eastern Oregon was outscored 46-26 in the second half to fall by a final score of 87-56.
The College of Idaho closed the game out with a 42-29 advantage in rebounding, while Eastern Oregon turned the ball over 16 times to the College of Idaho’s 11. Taylor III finished with a team-high 13 points, while Orr totaled 10.
Eastern Oregon’s conference championship loss brings the team’s record to 21-10 on the year and 16-6 in conference play. Up next, the Mountaineers will await the NAIA’s announcement for a potential at-large bid into the national tournament. The announcement is scheduled for 5 p.m. on March 2, with opening rounds slated for March 7 and March 8 at the higher seed’s home campus.
