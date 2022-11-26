CALDWELL, Idaho — The Eastern Oregon University men’s basketball team started off the Taco Bell Shootout with a narrow loss to Madonna.
The two teams matched up on day one of the tournament in Caldwell, Idaho on Friday, Nov. 25, with Madonna walking away victorious 81-68. The loss dropped Eastern Oregon’s record to 2-3 on the year.
The Mountaineers kept things close in the first half, as Phil Malatare scored a team-high 11 points. Emmit Taylor III, Preston Chandler and Malachi Afework each scored six as Eastern Oregon went into halftime trailing 38-32. Madonna was led by a two-way attack of Brendan Young (17 points) and Deric Murray (14 points) in the first half.
Eastern Oregon failed to make up ground in the second half, as Madonna managed a 43-36 advantage to win 81-68. Taylor III added 15 points in the second half to finish with a team-high 21 points. Adam Orr tallied 14 points in the second half to finish with 17 on the day. The Mountaineers shot 7-12 from three-points range in the second half, but ultimately failed to spark a comeback.
Eastern Oregon shot 38.2% from the field on the day, but were heavily out rebounded by a margin of 49-36.
Coming off the loss, Eastern Oregon will be back in action on Nov. 26 to face Providence on day two of the Taco Bell Shootout. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.