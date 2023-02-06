PORTLAND — Following a buzzer-beating win on Saturday, the Eastern Oregon men’s basketball team once again found itself in a tight finish on Sunday.
The Mountaineers were defeated 81-78 at Warner Pacific on Sunday, Feb. 5, despite holding a sizable lead early on. The loss dropped Eastern Oregon’s record to 15-8 on the season and 12-5 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.
Eastern Oregon started things strong, holding an early lead in the first half. Emmit Taylor III led the way on offense in the first, scoring 11 points off 5-7 shooting from the field. The Mountaineers shot 13-28 (45.4%) from the field in the first half to take a 37-29 lead into the half.
The Mountaineers dropped their shooting in the second half, going 11-29 (37.9%). Warner Pacific shot over 50% from the field as the home team fought back to tie the game last in regulation.
Eastern Oregon lost its lead late, falling behind 69-66 with 38 seconds remaining. With just one second left, Taylor III was fouled on a three-point attempt to give the Mountaineers a chance to tie the game. The guard converted all three free-throws to tie the game at 69 and push overtime.
The overtime period went back and forth, with Eastern Oregon holding a narrow 78-77 lead with just 1:28 remaining in the period. Two straight fouls allowed Warner Pacific to convert all four free-throw attempts, pushing Eastern Oregon behind 81-77. The Mountaineers were unable to overcome the deficit, losing the game.
Adam Orr led the way with 20 points, while Taylor III finished with 19. Ismael Valdez tallied eight rebounds and totaled six assists. Phil Malatare scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
Eastern Oregon finished 27-64 (42.2%) from the field and 9-22 (40.9%) from three-point range. Warner Pacific was scorching on the night, going 32-63 (50.8%) from the field.
Coming off the loss, the Mountaineers are scheduled to travel to Caldwell, Idaho to face the College of Idaho. Tip-off on Feb. 7 is slated for 6:30 p.m.
