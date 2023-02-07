CALDWELL, Idaho — Despite the team’s best efforts at an upset victory, Eastern Oregon ultimately came up short against the No. 1 College of Idaho on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
The Mountaineers went into the belly of the beast, facing the top NAIA team in Caldwell, Idaho. Eastern Oregon held close in the first half, but lost 74-56. The loss dropped the team’s record to 15-9 overall and 12-6 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.
In the first half, Phil Malatare pushed Eastern toward a potential upset by scoring 16 points off 7-10 shooting. The Mountaineers led by five early in the game, but ultimately saw the lead slip away.
Eastern Oregon shot 13-31 (41.9%) in the first half to stay within striking distance. The Mountaineers went into halftime trailing 38-33.
The College of Idaho kicked it into gear in the second half, outscoring Eastern Oregon 36-23 in the final 20 minutes. The Yotes shifted their defensive focus to Malatare, who was limited to just two points in the second half. Tyler Robinett helped lead the charge for the Yotes, scoring 11 points in the second half to overpower the Mountaineers.
Malatare finished with a team-high 18 points, while Justin Jeske grabbed seven rebounds. Eastern Oregon finished 21-61 (34.4%) from the field and 5-22 (22.7%) from three-point range.
Coming off the loss, Eastern Oregon will return home for a weekend double header. The Mountaineers will host Bushnell at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 and Corban at 5 p.m. on Feb. 11.
