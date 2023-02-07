CALDWELL, Idaho — Despite the team’s best efforts at an upset victory, Eastern Oregon ultimately came up short against the No. 1 College of Idaho on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

The Mountaineers went into the belly of the beast, facing the top NAIA team in Caldwell, Idaho. Eastern Oregon held close in the first half, but lost 74-56. The loss dropped the team’s record to 15-9 overall and 12-6 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.

