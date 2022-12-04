LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University men’s basketball team is off to a roaring start to Cascade Collegiate Conference play.
The Mountaineers defeated Oregon Tech 88-73 on Friday, Dec. 2 and edged out Southern Oregon 96-90 in overtime on Dec. 3. Eastern Oregon’s victories improved the team’s winning streak to three games, as Eastern Oregon’s record jumped to 5-3 on the year and 2-0 in conference play.
Game 1: Eastern Oregon 88, Oregon Tech 73
Eastern Oregon took a steady lead in the first half and ultimately pulled away in the second half behind scorching shooting from three-point range. The Mountaineers shot 12-14 from long range in the second half, pulling away to win by 15.
The home team shot 12-33 from the field in the first half, building up a narrow 31-26 lead. The big disparity in long-range shooting in the second half helped the Mountaineers take a 57-47 advantage in the final 20 minutes. Oregon Tech held a slight lead early in the game, but Eastern Oregon tied it up midway through the first half and never looked back.
It was a balanced effort for the Mountaineers, who were led by Phil Malatare with 18 points on the day — the guard also tallied seven rebounds and three assists, along with two steals on defense.
Solomon McGinnis (17), AJ Huddleston (16), Adam Orr (10) and Malachi Afework (10) all contributed in what was a solid team-effort on offense for Eastern Oregon.
Erik Fraser scored efficiently for Oregon Tech, finishing with a game-high 21 points and eight rebounds.
Game 2: Eastern Oregon 96, Southern Oregon 90 (overtime)
In game two of Eastern Oregon’s weekend double-header, Malatare and Preston Chandler came up big.
After leading for the majority of the game, the Mountaineers saw their lead vanquish late in the game. The Raiders tied the game late in the second half, despite Eastern Oregon holding a 44-36 lead at halftime. Altmar Mundu sparked the comeback for Southern Oregon, scoring 17 points in the final 20 minutes.
Despite being outscored in the second half, Eastern Oregon still shot admirably in both halves. The Mountaineers went 18-30 in the first half and 15-27 in the second.
In the overtime period, Malatare took matters into his own hands. He scored 10 of 22 points in the overtime frame, putting up all of Eastern Oregon’s points in a 10-4 effort. The Mountaineers powered through the deciding period, walking away with a 96-90 victory.
The wins improved Eastern Oregon’s winning streak to three games, coming off a challenging non-conference slate. The Mountaineers are now 5-3 on the year and off to a perfect 2-0 start to conference play.
Coming off the wins, Eastern Oregon is set to travel to Boise, Idaho for an exciting non-conference exhibition match against Division I opponent Boise State. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m.
