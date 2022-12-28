SPOKANE, Wash. — Players and coaches on the Eastern Oregon University men’s basketball team experienced a matchup they will not soon forget.
The Mountaineers traveled to Spokane, Washington on Wednesday, Dec. 28 to face off against Division I juggernaut Gonzaga. Eastern Oregon lost 120-42 to the NCAA’s 10th-ranked team in an exhibition matchup that did not impact the team’s record.
Eastern Oregon brought the energy early, as both teams went back-and-forth to start the game. After Gonzaga’s Drew Timme scored the opening basket, Andre Huddleston responded with a jump shot to tie the game at 2-2. Several possessions later, Justin Jeske knotted the game at 4-4 with a layup in the paint.
Eastern Oregon kept the game respectable early on, as the heavy underdogs held the lead to single digits until the 13:18 mark in the first half. Gonzaga proceeded to catch fire, extending the lead to over 20 points late in the first half. Despite Eastern Oregon’s best efforts, the Mountaineers trailed 58-28 at halftime.
The Bulldogs flexed their prowess in the second half, blowing out the Mountaineers 62-14. After a 12-29 showing in the first half, Eastern Oregon went cold in the second half with a 4-25 clip from the field. Eastern Oregon finished 16-54 from the field and 5-22 from three-point range.
With Timme at the forefront, Gonzaga dominated in the paint throughout the contest. The All-American finished with 18 points and 7 rebounds across 17 minutes, going 8-10 from the field. The Bulldogs scored 84 points in the paint and earned 18 second-chance points, while holding a 45-19 advantage in rebounding.
Malachi Afework put together an admirable performance for Eastern Oregon, scoring a team-high 11 points. Head coach Chris Kemp was able to play 11 players in the contest, gaining valuable experience at the biggest stage of the sport.
Coming off the loss, the Mountaineers will hit the road for a slate of back-to-back games to close out 2022. Eastern Oregon is scheduled to face Lewis-Clark State at 7 p.m. on Dec. 30 and Walla Walla at 9 p.m. on Dec. 31.
