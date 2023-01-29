Generic basketball teaser

LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon men’s basketball team stayed in conference contention with a 1-1 weekend at home.

The Mountaineers defeated Walla Walla 91-53 at home on Friday, Jan. 27, followed by a 79-86 loss to Lewis-Clark State on the ensuing day. Phillip Malatare had a valiant effort in the loss, scoring 33 points. The weekend split moved Eastern Oregon’s record to 14-7 overall and 11-4 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.

