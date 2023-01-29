LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon men’s basketball team stayed in conference contention with a 1-1 weekend at home.
The Mountaineers defeated Walla Walla 91-53 at home on Friday, Jan. 27, followed by a 79-86 loss to Lewis-Clark State on the ensuing day. Phillip Malatare had a valiant effort in the loss, scoring 33 points. The weekend split moved Eastern Oregon’s record to 14-7 overall and 11-4 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.
Game 1: Eastern Oregon 91, Walla Walla 53
The Mountaineers set the tone early in their first game of the weekend, starting off the game on a 15-3 run out of the gates.
Adam Orr had a strong first half, leading the team with 12 points. Eastern Oregon jumped out to a huge 44-26 lead, laying the foundation for a blowout victory.
The Mountaineers kept up the same energy in the second half, outscoring Walla Walla 47-27. Chandler Preston scored 13 second-half points en route to a game-high 21 points.
Eastern Oregon shot 32-64 (50%) from the field and 7-19 (36.8%) from three-point range. A massive 44-20 advantage in points in the paint made a key difference in the win. The Mountaineers also added 22 points off turnovers and 14 second chance points.
Game 2: Eastern Oregon 79, Lewis-Clark State 86
Despite taking a quick 6-0 lead to start the game, Eastern Oregon ultimately fell short to Lewis-Clark State.
The Mountaineers were led by 17 first-half points from Malatare, but fell behind 38=31 at halftime. Lewis-Clark State’s Davian Brown led the visiting team with 14 points.
Malatare added 16 more points in the second half, totaling an impressive 33 on the night. However, a high-scoring 48-48 tie in the second half saw Eastern Oregon come up just shy of victory.
Three Mountaineers finished in double figures, as Preston scored 14 and Malachi Afework totaled 13. Eastern Oregon was outrebounded 32-23, while shooting 28-60 (46.7%) from the field.
