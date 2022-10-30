LA GRANDE — It was a productive start to the season for the Eastern Oregon University men’s basketball team.
The Mountaineers defeated Whitman 77-60 on Saturday, Oct. 29, starting the season in the win column. Eastern relied on a balanced offensive attack to earn the win.
Eastern shot the ball well as a team throughout the game, going 48.5% from the field in the first half and 45.5% from three-point range. The Mountaineers trailed early, but built up a 42-31 lead in the first half and never relented in the second half despite lowered shooting percentages as a team.
The home team controlled the pace of the game in the second half and won the final frame 35-29 to take a 77-60 victory. Eastern out-rebounded Whitman by 11, a significant advantage in the matchup.
Junior Preston Chandler led the way for Eastern, leading the team in both scoring and rebounding. Chandler recorded 17 points and six rebounds on the day, shooting 7-14 from the field. Transfers Jaden Hansen and Emmit Taylor both performed well in their debut with Eastern, each scoring in double figures. Sophomore guard Malachi Afework recorded nine points, six steals, five rebounds and three assists.
Coming off the season-opening victory, Eastern will travel to compete at the Montana Western Classic in Dillon, Idaho. The Mountaineers will take on Montana Tech at 4 p.m. on Nov. 11 and Montana Western at 4 p.m. on Nov. 12.
