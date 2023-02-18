OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Eastern Oregon University men’s basketball team wrapped up the regular season on a high note.
The Mountaineers swept this weekend’s competition, defeating Evergreen State and Northwest on the road. The wins improved the team’s record to 19-9 overall and 16-6 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.
Game 1: Eastern Oregon 88, Evergreen State 66
From the jump, Eastern Oregon began building its lead that would eventually turn into a blowout victory. The Mountaineers never trailed, while leading by as much as 25 late in the second half.
In the first half, Eastern Oregon shot 20-35 (57.1%) from the field and 7-16 (43.8%) from three-point range as the team built up a 49-36 lead. AJ Huddleston led the way with nine points in the first half, while Phil Malatare scored eight points and dished out four assists. Malachi Afework also added eight points, along with three rebounds. The Mountaineers held a 20-11 advantage in rebounding in the first half.
The Mountaineers outscored the Geoducks 39-30 in the second half, walking away with a 88-66 victory. Emmit Taylor III scored 11 points in the second half, while Solomon McGinnis totaled seven points and seven rebounds in the half.
Eastern Oregon finished the day 33-63 (52.4%) from the field and 13-27 (48.1%) from three-point range. The Mountaineers dominated the boards, holding a 51-24 advantage. It was a solid all-around day for Eastern Oregon, who saw 49 bench points in the win.
Game 2: Eastern Oregon 96, Northwest 72
Eastern Oregon got off to a fast start, building up a 14-2 lead out of the gates — Malatare scored six of these points, en route to another strong offensive performance.
The Mountaineers led by as much as 14 points, eventually heading into halftime leading 43-26. Eastern Oregon shot 17-35 (48.6%) from the field in the first half and 7-19 (36.8%) from three-point range.
It was a high-scoring affair for both teams in the second half, but the Mountaineers raced ahead to a 52-46 advantage in the final 20 minutes of gameplay. Eastern Oregon held off any late comebacks to win 96-72.
Malatare finished with 28 points, six assists and three rebounds. Taylor III totaled 20 points, while Slade Dill tallied a team-high 11 rebounds.
This weekend’s victories increased Eastern Oregon’s winning streak to four games, concluding the regular season with the No. 2 seed in the Cascade Collegiate Conference. Up next, the Mountaineers will host a conference quarterfinal matchup in La Grande on Feb. 21. Tip-off time is yet to be determined.
