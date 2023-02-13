LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University men’s basketball team got back in the win column this weekend.
The Mountaineers defended their home court, defeating Bushnell 76-74 on Friday, Feb. 10 and taking down Corban 81-58 on Feb. 11. The wins improved Eastern Oregon’s record to 17-9 on the year and 14-6 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.
Game 1: Eastern Oregon 76, Bushnell 74
Eastern Oregon got off to a slow start in its first game of the weekend, falling behind by upwards of nine points in the first half. Bushnell was hot from the field, going 16-29 (55.2%) — the Beacons built up a 41-35 lead over the Mountaineers at halftime.
In the second half, Eastern Oregon flipped the script and erased the deficit. Adam Orr led the charge with 11 second-half points, en route to a team-high 16 points on the night. The Mountaineers gained heavy momentum in the second half and even extended a lead to nine points midway through the half.
The Mountaineers shot 50% in the second half and finished with a 41-33 advantage over the Beacons. With just 15 seconds remaining in regulation, Bushnell’s Spencer Hoffman scored a jumper in the paint to knot the game at 74-74. As time winded down, Eastern Oregon’s Preston Chandler scored a jump shot with just one second left to give Eastern Oregon the 76-74 victory.
Game 2: Eastern Oregon 81, Corban 58
A big second half in Eastern Oregon’s second game of the weekend helped save any late-game dramatics, as the Mountaineers cruised to a comfortable 23-point win.
The Mountaineers never trailed in the game, but the first half saw a neck-and-neck competition. Eastern Oregon outscored Corban 31-25 behind eight points each from Emmit Taylor III and Justin Jeske.
In the second half, Phil Malatare helped Eastern Oregon’s cause with 10 points and six rebounds. Orr added 11 points in the second half to help the Mountaineers run away with a 17-point advantage in the second half.
Eastern Oregon’s win gave the team a one-game advantage over Corban in the conference standings, a crucial late-season boost. On the day, the Mountaineers shot 27-49 (55.1%) from the field and 7-16 (43.8%) from three-point range.
Coming off the wins, Eastern Oregon will hit the road to Washington for two consecutive road games to close out the regular season. The Mountaineers are scheduled to face Evergreen State at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 17 and Northwest at 5 p.m. on Feb. 18.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.