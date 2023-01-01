WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Eastern Oregon University men’s basketball team rang in the new year with a close conference victory.
The Mountaineers held off a late comeback attempt to defeat Walla Walla 81-77 on Saturday, Dec. 31. The win improved Eastern Oregon’s record to 9-4 overall and 6-1 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.
The visiting team took care of business in the first half, taking a 47-32 lead at the half. Phil Malatare (14), Adam Orr (10) and Emmit Taylor III (12) led the way scoring 36 of the team’s 47 first-half points.The Mountaineers shot 19-40 from the field and 5-14 from three-point range in the first 20 minutes of regulation.
Eastern Oregon struggled shooting in the second half, going 11-29 from the field and 3-11 from long range. A 20-14 deficit in rebounding hurt the Mountaineers, as Walla Walla climbed back into the game. Eastern Oregon never relented the lead, but Walla Walla managed to cut the advantage to four points as the Mountaineers were outscored 45-34 in the second half. Taylor III converted two free-throws and hit a fast break layup in the final 20 seconds to help Eastern Oregon hold onto a 81-77 victory.
Malatare and Taylor III each finished with a game-high 24 points, while Ismael Valdez led the team with seven rebounds. Malatare added five steals, four assists and three rebounds to an impressive outing.
Coming off the win, the Mountaineers are slated to host Northwest and Evergreen State on back-to-back days next weekend. Tip-off against Northwest is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 6.
