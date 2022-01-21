Eastern Oregon University's Phillip Malatare (0) goes for a basket during the second half of the match against Montana Western University at Quinn Coliseum, La Grande, on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Eastern walked away with a narrow 67-61 victory in its home opener.
LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University men’s basketball team gave the top team in the Cascade Collegiate Conference a run for its money, but ultimately experienced a close loss. The Mountaineers fell 65-58 to Oregon Tech at Quinn Coliseum on Friday, Jan. 21, dropping to 11-9 overall and 5-7 in conference play. The Owls improved to a conference-leading 12-0 record and 15-5 overall.
Oregon Tech led throughout the entirety of the game, but Eastern never fell out of reach. Phillip Malatare led the Mountaineers with a strong effort, scoring a game-high 20 points. Preston Chandler put together a strong performance, scoring eight points and leading the team with seven rebounds.
Eastern struggled shooting throughout the game, as Oregon Tech outshot the Mountaineers by a wide margin early on. In the first half, Eastern shot 37.1% from the field, while Oregon Tech was scorching at 55.6%.
In the second half Eastern shot 37.9% from the field, but picked up the defense and held Oregon Tech to 30.4%. The Mountaineers came within two points midway through the second half, but Oregon Tech ultimately pulled away late to take the victory.
A big key for the Owls was 48 points from bench players in a well-rounded effort. Three Oregon Tech players scored in double figures.
While the Mountaineers played admirably against top competitors, the loss is a tough blow to start off a weekend back-to-back. Eastern will be looking to bounce back on Jan. 22 in a matchup against rival Southern Oregon — tip-off at Quinn Coliseum is slated for 5 p.m.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.