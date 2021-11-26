Xavier Lovelace (3) makes a drive towards the basket during the second half of the match between Eastern Oregon University and Montana Western University at Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Eastern Oregon walked away with a narrow 67-61 victory in their home opener.
ROCKLIN, California — A difficult shooting night led to a second straight loss for the Mountaineers.
The Eastern Oregon University men’s basketball team was bested 67-54 at the hands of Williams Jessup in Rocklin, California on Friday, Nov. 26.
Phillip Malatare led the Mountaineers with 18 points off 10-11 shooting at the free-throw line. His 4-14 shooting night reflected a tough shooting performance by the Mountaineers, who shot 33.3% from the field.
On the other hand, William Jessup shot at a high rate — the Warriors shot 51% from the field and tallied 42 points in the paint.
Eastern held its own in the first half, trailing by a slim margin of 32-27. Preston Chandler added five first-half points and finished the game with nine points and seven rebounds.
Despite 13 second-half points from Malatare, William Jessup pulled away and outscored Eastern 35-27. Myles Corey led the way for the Warriors with 16 points. Eastern’s Xavier Lovelace led all players with 10 rebounds.
The Mountaineers have lost three straight contests, one of which was an exhibition to Idaho State. During a difficult slate of non-conference road games, Eastern is adjusting to playing without injured guards Max McCullough and Paul Pennington. The Mountaineers will play two more non-conference games before beginning a full schedule of Cascade Collegiate Conference opponents.
Up next, Eastern will travel to Atherton, California to face off against Menlo College on Nov. 27. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m.
