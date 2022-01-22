Phillip Malatare (0) drives to the basket during a match between Eastern Oregon University and Montana Western University at Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Malatare’s 15-point performance helped EOU to a 67-61 win in the team’s home opener.
LA GRANDE — A rivalry matchup against the Southern Oregon Raiders went down to the wire, but the Eastern Oregon University men’s basketball team secured a much-need conference victory.
Eastern defeated Southern 65-62 behind a stellar performance from Phillip Malatare — the junior led the team with 21 points, six rebounds and three assists.
The Mountaineers started off strong, taking a 29-23 lead in the first half of a low-scoring affair. Eastern played stout defense and held Southern to just 30.7% from the field in the first half, while the Mountaineers were slightly better at 36.6%.
Southern outscored Eastern 39-36 in the second half, but the Mountaineers had a big enough margin to hold onto the victory.
The Raiders cut the lead to 63-62 with just 16 seconds remaining, but freshman Cooper Lumsden converted two free-throw attempts with 11 seconds left to put the Mountaineers up by three. As the game clock expired, Southern’s Tez Allen missed a three-point attempt to secure the victory for Eastern Oregon.
The win improved Eastern’s record to 12-9 on the year and kept the team in the hunt in the Cascade Collegiate Conference standings with a 6-7 conference record. The Mountaineers are currently sixth in the conference standings.
Eastern will host three home games next week, the first of which is a matchup with the College of Idaho Yotes on Jan. 25. Bushnell and Corban will then travel to La Grande for a weekend back-to-back.
