Phillip Malatare (0) goes for a basket during the second half of the match between Eastern Oregon University and Montana Western University at Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Eastern Oregon walked away with a narrow 67-61 victory in their home opener.
LA GRANDE — Despite a strong showing against the top team in the Cascade Collegiate Conference, the Eastern Oregon University men’s team lost by a narrow margin to No. 17 LC State in a neck-and-neck battle.
The Mountaineers led at halftime and stayed within two possessions throughout the second half, but the Warriors ultimately pulled away to win 76-72. The game on Friday, Dec. 17 was the first home game for Eastern after nine straight road games.
Preston Chandler scored a season-high 20 points and Phil Malatare recorded a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds, but late three-pointers by LC State tipped the game in the favor of the Warriors.
In the first half, the intensity was high from the very first whistle. Both teams went back and forth and battled out a 23-23 tie with just three minutes remaining in the half. A late rally saw the Mountaineers take a 30-26 advantage at the break.
The game remained highly contested as both teams traded narrow advantages early on. LC State gained momentum with under 10 minutes to go, extending a 54-49 lead at the eight-minute mark.
With just under five minutes to go and LC State leading 59-58, both teams went on a spree of three-pointers. After Ismael Valdez blocked a shot in the paint, the ball bounced to LC State’s Khalil Stevenson who drilled a three as the shot clock expired. Chandler responded with a three to cut the lead to one, but Al Sommerfield answered back with a deep three for the Warriors. Sommerfield finished with a game-high 25 points. Chandler converted from long range on the ensuing drive, only to be answered by a deep ball from Nathan Fromm. After the teams combined for six three-pointers on consecutive possessions, LC State led 68-64.
With 26.8 second left, Malatare converted an and-one to cut the deficit to 73-30 — while the Mountaineers had momentum, the Warriors ultimately held on to close out the game 76-72.
Eastern has now lost three straight games, all of which were by single digits. Despite the loss, the Mountaineers looked sharp against a nationally ranked team. Eastern will look to bounce back in a home matchup with Walla Walla on Dec. 18 — Tip-off is slated for 8:30 p.m.
