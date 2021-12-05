Phillip Malatare (0) drives to the basket during the first half of the match between Eastern Oregon University and Montana Western University at Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.Malatare's 15-point performance helped the Mountaineers gain a 67-61 victory in the team's home opener.
KLAMATH FALLS — It was a difficult weekend for the Eastern Oregon University men’s team, as an 80-71 loss to Oregon Tech on Saturday, Dec. 4 capped off two losses on the weekend.
The Mountaineers held it close in the second half, but an eight-point deficit in the first 20 minutes of regulation proved costly. The loss dropped EOU’s conference record to 0-3 on the year.
Phillip Malatare was excellent for Eastern, totaling 28 points off 11-19 shooting from the field. Xavier Lovelace shot 7-11 and finished with 17 points and six rebounds.
After trailing 44-36 at halftime, Eastern held its own and was only outscored 36-35 in the second half. It was a balanced scoring effort for Oregon Tech as six players scored eight or more points. Joey Potts led the Owls with 17 points.
The good news for Eastern is that the team will have nearly two weeks off to recover and regroup after nine straight road games. The Mountaineers will return home to face off with Lewis-Clark State on Dec. 17. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m.
