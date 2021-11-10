Xavier Lovelace (3) makes a drive towards the basket during the second half of the match between Eastern Oregon University and Montana Western University at Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Eastern Oregon walked away with a narrow 67-61 victory in their home opener.
POCATELLO, Idaho — The Eastern Oregon University men’s basketball team held its own against another Division 1 opponent this week, losing 82-61 on the road at Idaho State on Tuesday, Nov. 9.
Eastern came out and took an early advantage, building up a 7-1 lead to begin the game. In the early stages of the matchup however, Idaho State settled in and was scorching on offense. The Bengals shot 63.2% from the field in the first half and converted 17 free throws off 18 fouls by the Mountaineers.
Idaho State managed to build a 43-29 lead at halftime, due in part to holding Eastern to 2-8 from three-point range.
In the second half, the Mountaineers struggled from deep and also went 2-8. Eastern finished the game shooting 45.8% from the field.
The Mountaineers held their own in the second half, keeping the lead consistently around 20 points. The Bengals outscored Eastern 39-32 in the final 20 minutes and ran off with a 21-point deficit to take the exhibition.
Xavier Lovelace performed well for the Mountaineers, scoring a team-high 16 points and finishing second on the team with five rebounds. Ismael Valdez led the team with eight rebounds and contributed seven points.
The exhibition matchup was one last tune up before a Cascade Collegiate Conference matchup at the College of Idaho on Nov. 23. Following the matchup with the Yotes, Eastern will face three more non-conference opponents before a full slate of CCC action.
