Freshman guard Cooper Lumsden runs the ball down the court during a match between Eastern Oregon University and Multnomah University at Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Lumsden was named basketball player of the week by the Cascade Collegiate Conference.
KIRKLAND, Wash. — The Eastern Oregon University men’s basketball team lost a tough matchup to Northwest on Friday, Jan. 14, falling to 10-8 on the year and 4-6 in conference play. The Mountaineers were defeated 86-70.
The contest is the lone competition of the weekend for Eastern after Saturday’s game against Evergreen State was cancelled due to COVID-19 precautions.
The Mountaineers got off to a tough start, trailing 42-30 by halftime. Eastern shot 40.7% from the field in the first half, while Northwest was firing at 53.3%.
Freshman Cooper Lumsden had another hard-fought game for Eastern, scoring a game-high 22 points off 8-19 shooting. Xavier Lovelace led the team with seven rebounds, but struggled shooting at a 4-14 clip — he finished with nine points.
Eastern picked it up in the second half, but still fell 44-40 to Northwest. Any late comeback attempts were stifled as the Eagles pulled away to win by 16.
Up next for the Mountaineers, Eastern will look to bounce back at home next weekend when Oregon Tech and Southern Oregon visit La Grande. Tip-off against the Owls on Jan. 21 is set for 7:30 p.m.
