Ismael Valdez (23) takes a shot during the second half of the match between Eastern Oregon University and Montana Western University at Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Eastern Oregon walked away with a narrow 67-61 victory in their home opener.
ASHLAND — It was a neck-and-neck affair, but the Eastern Oregon University men’s basketball team came just points shy of a victory over rival Southern Oregon on Friday, Dec. 3.
A late tip-in by Joe Juhala with just one second remaining gave the Raiders the advantage they needed to earn the victory. For the Mountaineers, the loss drops the team’s record to 5-4 overall and 0-2 in conference play. All four of Eastern’s losses this season have been by a three-point margin.
Xavier Lovelace produced another strong performance, leading the team in points and rebounds. Lovelace totaled 18 points and nine rebounds.
Eastern led 29-26 at halftime of what was a close matchup all the way through. Neither team led by double digits at any points in the game.
Southern Oregon pulled away and outscored the Mountaineers 44-38 in the second half, coming up with big plays at the end of the game.
Ismael Valdez was strong in the paint for Eastern, scoring 15 points and tallying boards. Phillip Malatare had a gritty performance, totaling 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Up next, Eastern will face Oregon Tech in Klamath Falls at 5 p.m. on Dec. 4. The matchup will conclude a streak of nine straight road games.
