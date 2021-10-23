Max McCullough of Eastern Oregon University controls the ball in a game against Evergreen State College during the 2019-20 season. McCullough, the school’s all-time leading scorer, is part of a group of returning players this year.
HELENA, Montana — The Eastern Oregon University men’s basketball team earned a victory in the team’s opener this weekend, defeating Montana Tech 92-82 on Saturday, Oct. 23.
The Mountaineers battled back and forth with the Orediggers, but a strong second-half showing led the way for a victory in interim head coach Chris Kemp’s first game at the helm of the program.
Montana Tech topped Eastern 42-41 in the first half, but Eastern closed out the game strong and won the second half 51-40.
The Mountaineers were scorching from beyond the arc, shooting 54.5% from three-point range. Eastern was also incredibly efficient at the free-throw line, going 18-19. The Orediggers shot 14-23 from the strike, which proved to make a huge difference in the game’s outcome.
Eastern will lean on senior Max McCullough to lead the way offensively this year, which was evident in the first game of the year. McCullough scored 38 points off 10-16 shooting from the field and 8-14 from long range. He also hit all 10 of his free throws in a productive start to the season.
Guard Phillip Malatre scored eight points and led the team with six rebounds. Guard Paul Pennington distributed the ball well, dishing out a team-high five assists.
The Mountaineers were held close with the Orediggers for most of the game, but a strong run midway through the second half tipped the scales. Eastern held a 10-point lead for most of the final seven minutes and was able to close out the game well in Kemp’s first game as coach.
The win is huge for Eastern in establishing early-season momentum under a first-year coach, but the Mountaineers will need to turn around quickly and look for another win tomorrow. Eastern squares off with Carroll College at 1 p.m. on Oct. 24 on the second day of the Comfort Suites Classic.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.