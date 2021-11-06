Phillip Malatare (0) drives to the basket during the first half of the match between Eastern Oregon University and Montana Western University at Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.Malatare's 15-point performance helped the Mountaineers gain a 67-61 victory in the team's home opener.
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Mountaineers came away with a much-needed win Friday night.
Coming off an exhibition matchup at Gonzaga in which guards Max McCullough and Paul Pennington were injured, the Eastern Oregon University men’s basketball team defeated Whitman 69-57 in Walla Walla on Friday, Nov. 5.
Without two of the team’s top guards, junior Phillip Malatare took over on offense. Malatare was scorching from the field, scoring 29 points off 11-14 shooting. He added six rebounds and two assists in a phenomenal showing.
Eastern and Whitman battled early on, with the Blues holding a 36-35 lead at halftime. The Mountaineers stepped up big in the second half, building up a sizable lead.
Midway through the second half, a dunk by Preston Chandler extended Eastern’s lead to 49-39. The Mountaineers were able hold a 10-point lead for most of the remainder of the game and leaned on big plays from Malatare and Xavier Lovelace to come away with a 69-57 win.
Lovelace finished with 14 points and seven rebounds, while Ismael Valdez scored nine points and totaled four rebounds.
The win is a good sign for the Mountaineers, who will have to find ways to win without their top player this season. Malatare’s emergence on the stat sheet could become a regular trend for Eastern, as the guard will look to build on this strong performance against Whitman moving forward.
The Mountaineers are now 3-1 on the season.
Up next for Eastern, the team will travel to Caldwell, Idaho for a matchup against the College of Idaho. Tipoff is slated for 6:30 p.m.
