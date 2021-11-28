Xavier Lovelace (3) makes a drive towards the basket during the second half of the match between Eastern Oregon University and Montana Western University at Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Eastern Oregon walked away with a narrow 67-61 victory in their home opener.
CALIFORNIA — The Eastern Oregon University men’s basketball team came away with two big victories this weekend, defeating Menlo College and Cal Maritime on consecutive days. The Mountaineers will now head into Cascade Collegiate Conference action with a 5-3 record.
A 78-76 victory over Menlo College on Saturday, Nov. 27 marked the first loss of the year for the Oaks through nine games. The matchup was neck-and-neck throughout the entire 40 minutes, with Eastern holding a narrow 34-33 lead at halftime. The Mountaineers led by as much as 10 points early in the first, while Menlo led by eight midway through the second half.
Phillip Malatate led all scorers with 23 points off 9-17 shooting from the field. Preston Chandler (14) and Xavier Lovelace (13) both scored double-digit points for Eastern. Justin Jeske led the way in the paint with seven rebounds.
In the third consecutive non-conference game in California, the Mountaineers picked up a 77-69 road win over Cal Maritime. Eastern built up a sizable 40-24 lead at the half and held on to win by eight points.
Lovelace had arguably his best performance as a Mountaineer, leading all players with 20 points and 11 rebounds. He shot 7-13 from the field and converted all five of his free-throw attempts.
Malatare added another strong performance, scoring 18 points and hitting 10 out of 12 free throws. Manny N’tula added a spark off the bench, scoring 14 points.
Up next, Eastern will travel to Ashland for a conference matchup with Southern Oregon on Dec. 3. The Mountaineers will play Oregon Tech in Klamath Falls on the following day. Tip-off between the Mountaineers and Raiders is set for 7:30 p.m.
