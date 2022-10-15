Mountaineers' defender Emilio Leal blocks Warner Pacific's Brendon Leach from the ball during the soccer game at Community Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The Knights defeated Eastern 2-1. The Mounties next take the field on Sept. 23 at 3 p.m. against Corban in Salem.
ASHLAND — It was a difficult outing for the eastern side of a statewide rivalry.
The Eastern Oregon University men’s soccer team traveled to Ashland on Friday, Oct. 14, losing to Southern Oregon 4-0. The loss dropped the team’s record to 6-6-1 overall and 3-5-0 in Cascade Collegiate Conference action.
In a competitive first half, neither team managed to find the back of the net through the first 25 minutes of play. While Eastern was only outshot 7-5 in the first half and 13-13 overall, the Mountaineers ultimately failed to accumulate shots on goal — the Raiders managed 10 shots on goal, while the Mountaineers only recorded two.
Southern’s Adrian Villegas broke the scoreless tie, scoring on an advantage in the 26th minute — Alan Gaytan assisted on the goal from 10 yards out. Just before the half, Gaytan contributed once again — the junior midfielder scored off a cross to double Southern’s lead to 2-0. Eastern headed into the locker rooms at halftime looking at a difficult 2-0 deficit.
In the 58th minute, Gaytan was back at it with his second goal of the day. He scored on an unassisted goal to build up a difficult 3-0 advantage.
Later in the 73rd minute, a goal from Kevin Nevinger assisted by Gaytan put the game on ice as the home team walked off with a 4-0 victory.
Kellen Burke led the offensive charge for Eastern, totaling four shots and one shot on goal. Armando Mendoza recorded six saves on the day.
After a difficult loss, Eastern will look to bounce back at Oregon Tech on Oct. 15. The action is slated to begin at 2:30 p.m. in Klamath Falls.
