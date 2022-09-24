SALEM — The Eastern Oregon University men’s soccer program started off the weekend with a difficult road defeat.
The Mountaineers traveled to Salem to face Corban, ultimately losing 3-0 in a one-sided affair on Friday, Sept. 23. The loss dropped Eastern’s record to 4-3-1 overall and 1-2 in conference play.
The Warriors did their damage in the first half, scoring a trio of goals midway through the first half.
Sophomore Edson Jimenez scored Corban’s first goal in the 25th minute off an assist from Nate Sherwood. Shortly after, the Warriors added another goal in the 26th minute as Sherwood found the back of the net — this time, the goal was assisted by Reggie Reyes.
Just before halftime, Andres Labate scored another goal that put Corban up 3-0. The Mountaineers were searching for answers at halftime and ultimately failed to make a comeback.
Corban’s aggressive first half made all the difference, as the Mountaineers were outshot 11-0 in the first half. Eastern managed two shots in the second half compared to five for Corban, but the Warriors held on for victory.
Eastern goalkeeper Dalton Mauzay was busy in net, tallying eight saves on the night.
Coming off the loss, Eastern will travel to Bushnell for another conference matchup. The game is slated to begin at 3 p.m.
