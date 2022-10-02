Mountaineers' defender Emilio Leal runs with the ball during the soccer game against Warner Pacific at Community Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The Knights defeated Eastern 2-1. The Mounties next take the field on Sept. 23 at 3 p.m. against Corban in Salem.
LA GRANDE — Looking to defend home turf in a conference matchup, the Mountaineers came out on the losing side.
The Eastern Oregon University men’s soccer team lost its matchup against the College of Idaho 4-0 on Saturday, Oct. 1. The loss dropped Eastern’s record to 5-4-1 overall and 2-3 in conference play.
The Yotes wasted little time getting on the scoreboard, scoring the opening goal in the 15th minute. Eric Hormung scored on a goal assisted by Jeremy Guimbretiere to put the College of Idaho ahead early.
The visiting team kept the tempo up on offense throughout the match, tallying nine shots to just three for Eastern in the first half.
Midfielder Jorge Hernandez scored on an unassisted goal in the 26th minute to double the Yotes’ lead. Just before the half, the College of Idaho all but put the match away with a goal in the 45th minute by Ben Garrick assisted by Dylan Bowes. Eastern went into the locker room trailing 3-0.
It was much of the same in the second half, as the Mountaineers were out shot 10 shots to six. Despite upping their offensive tempo in the second half to overcome the deficit, Eastern ultimately gave up another goal that was the icing on the cake to a difficult defeat. The College of Idaho’s Joao Bastos found the back of the net in the 58th minute to create an insurmountable 4-0 advantage.
Eastern’s Max Rose led the offensive charge, totaling three total shots in the match. Goalkeeper Dalton Mauzay recorded five saves on the day.
After the loss, Eastern will have a week to train before hosting two consecutive home matchups next weekend. The Mountaineers will host Providence at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 and face Rocky Mountain College at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 8.
