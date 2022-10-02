EOU vs. Warner Pacific men's soccer
Mountaineers' defender Emilio Leal runs with the ball during the soccer game against Warner Pacific at Community Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The Knights defeated Eastern 2-1. The Mounties next take the field on Sept. 23 at 3 p.m. against Corban in Salem.

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer

LA GRANDE — Looking to defend home turf in a conference matchup, the Mountaineers came out on the losing side.

The Eastern Oregon University men’s soccer team lost its matchup against the College of Idaho 4-0 on Saturday, Oct. 1. The loss dropped Eastern’s record to 5-4-1 overall and 2-3 in conference play.

