Mounties' midfielder Edgar Romero Perez moves with the ball during the soccer game against Warner Pacific at Community Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The Knights defeated Eastern 2-1. The Mountaineers next take the field on Sept. 23 at 3 p.m. against Corban in Salem.
SPRINGFIELD — Coming off a tough loss on Friday, Eastern Oregon University got back in the win column on Saturday, Sept. 24.
The Mountaineers took a 2-0 win at Bushnell, concluding a weekend split. The win brought Eastern’s record to 5-3-1 on the year and 2-2 in conference competition.
A large array of shot attempts in the first half made a big difference in the match, as Eastern tallied nine shots to just four for Bushnell. In the 25th minute, Eastern’s Carlos Murillo broke the scoreless tie. The junior found the right side of the goal to give the Mountaineers a 1-0 lead. The goal was Murillo's second of the season.
Just before halftime, the Mountaineers managed to double their lead. Senior Max Rose scored on a one-on-one to find the back of the net and give Eastern a commanding 2-0 lead. The goal is Rose’s fourth of the season, a team-high statistic.
In the second half, Bushnell upped its shot total to seven. Even so, the Mountaineers played stout defense to hold their lead and secure the 2-0 victory.
Goalkeepers Armando Mendoza and Dalton Mauzay each recorded three saves. Rose led the team with five shots and three shots on goal.
Coming off the win, Eastern will return home for a single-game weekend. The Mountaineers will host the College of Idaho on Oct. 1, with the opening kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
